Sony launches LinkBuds, a new frontier for headphones with unique ring design and authentic call experience

Sony India introduces a new way to enjoy your favourite music and the important moments in life, all at once, with the brand-new truly wireless LinkBuds. You can always stay connected and aware, with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music.

Here are the key product highlights:

Sony’s unique open-ring design with audio transparency, links online and offline worlds for a “Never Off” wearing experience

Enjoy clearer calls and conversations and authentic, natural sound with Precise Voice Pickup technology

Linbuds feature a compact and comfortable design with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes

Automatically adjusts sound volume to your environment

Control audio by tapping in front of your ears and enjoy smart features such as speak to chat

Up to 17.5 hours with a charging case along with 90 minutes of playback with 10 minutes quick charging

With IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design, linkBuds are perfect for your everyday usage

Easy Bluetooth Pairing with Fast and Swift Pair and Quick access to your favourite music

Sustainability matters to Sony with Eco friendly packaging

Price and Availability:

The Linkbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony India has also announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a very special price for Rs. 12,990/- (MRP Rs. 19,990/-) and avail benefit of Rs. 7,000/- (inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid from 4th August until 12th August 2022.

Model MRP (in Rs.) Pre-Booking offer (in Rs.) Availability Date LinkBuds 19,990/- 12,990/- (incl. cashback) 13th August 2022 onwards