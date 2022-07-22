Sony announces BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series

Ads

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series powered by the Cognitive Processor XR. The newly launched OLED TV series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality.

Here are the key product highlights:

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content Feel more depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light with XR OLED Contrast Pro XR TRILUMINOS Pro reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours visible from every angle With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR),Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode Introducing Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert, picture & sound ambient optimization, video calls and much more Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Minimalist design with Flush Surface bezel and 3-way multi-position stand so that all your focus is on what’s important, the stunning picture With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony’s advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

Price and Availability :

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date XR-55A80K – To be announced soon XR-65A80K 279,990/- 22nd July 2022 onwards XR-77A80K 699,900/- 22nd July 2022 onwards

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.