Sony launches flagship VENICE 2 digital cinema camera with a new 8.6K Full-Frame image sensor

Sony India today introduced VENICE 2, the new flagship model and latest addition to its line-up of high-end digital cinema cameras. The VENICE 2 sbuilds upon the strength of the original VENICE with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors: the newly developed full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K VENICE sensor. The VENICE 2 also inherits popular features from the original VENICE including colour science, Dual Base ISO and 8-stops of built-in ND filters.

Here are the key product highlights:

New sensor translates into extraordinary image quality and incredibly low-light sensitivity The success of the original VENICE paved the way for Venice 2 User-influenced upgrades included in Venice 2 along with smaller and more lightweight body Interchangeable sensor design Enhanced Usability with internal recording and smaller size

Pricing and Availability:

The VENICE 2 digital cinema camera with 8.6K image sensor and VENICE 2 camera with 6K image sensor will be available in India from 18th July 2022 onwards, price available on request.