Sony India launches new compact beamforming shotgun microphone ECM-B10

Sony India today introduced a new beamforming shotgun microphone, the ECM-B10. This new microphone features Sony’s industry-leading sharp directivity and digital signal processing, known to the ECM-B1M, in a remarkably compact form factor.

Here are the key product highlights:

New three-in-one super-directional microphone Crystal clear sound collection with effective noise suppression The microphone’s compact body provides flexibility and mobility

Pricing and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date ECM B10 19,290/- 11th July 2022 onwards

The ECM B10 will be available across all Sony Centers, Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, Amazon and major electronic stores across India from 11th July 2022 onwards.