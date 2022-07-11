Sony India launches new compact beamforming shotgun microphone ECM-B10

Ads
Sony India today introduced a new beamforming shotgun microphone, the ECM-B10. This new microphone features Sony’s industry-leading sharp directivity and digital signal processing, known to the ECM-B1M, in a remarkably compact form factor.
Here are the key product highlights:
- New three-in-one super-directional microphone
- Crystal clear sound collection with effective noise suppression
- The microphone’s compact body provides flexibility and mobility
Pricing and Availability:
Ads
|Model
|Best Buy (in INR)
|Availability Date
|ECM B10
|19,290/-
|11th July 2022 onwards
The ECM B10 will be available across all Sony Centers, Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, Amazon and major electronic stores across India from 11th July 2022 onwards.
Ads