Sony India launches premium Mobile ES™ amplifiers, offering an exceptional car audio experience

Ads
Sony India today announced the newest additions to its premium Mobile ES car amplifier line-up, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES. With high-quality sound and seamless usability, Sony’s latest car audio offerings deliver a superior entertainment experience.
Mobile ES Line-up Overview
- XM-5ES: Mobile ES 5-channel Power Amplifier
- XM-4ES: Mobile ES 4-channel Power Amplifier
- XM-1ES: Mobile ES Mono Power Amplifier
Here are the key product highlights:
- High-resolution Audio compatible (XM-5ES/XM-4ES only) to enjoy studio-quality sound
- With a variety of speaker configurations, the ES series boosts in-car music with its high-power output
- Sony Mobile ES series brings many years of Sony’s digital amplifier engineering expertise
- The Mobile ES series uses premium components to deliver superior sound
- Introducing high-quality speaker terminal with Hex-key screws
- Experience sturdy build with an aluminium frame and solid bottom plate
- Controls are easy to understand and use and allow for intuitive operation
- Get full stereo frequency range with single summing combining pre-filtered audio signals
- Seamless installation for pass through and combining channels in either stereo or mono modes
Price and Availability:
Ads
The new line-up will be available at select premium car dealers across India.
|Model
|Best Buy (in INR)
|Availability Date
|XS-1ES
|45,990/-
|6th July,2022 onwards
|XM-4ES
|45,990/-
|6th July,2022 onwards
|XM-5ES
|75,990/-
|August 2022 onwards
Ads