Sony India launches premium Mobile ES™ amplifiers, offering an exceptional car audio experience

Sony India today announced the newest additions to its premium Mobile ES car amplifier line-up, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES. With high-quality sound and seamless usability, Sony’s latest car audio offerings deliver a superior entertainment experience.

Mobile ES Line-up Overview

XM-5ES: Mobile ES 5-channel Power Amplifier XM-4ES: Mobile ES 4-channel Power Amplifier XM-1ES: Mobile ES Mono Power Amplifier

Here are the key product highlights:



High-resolution Audio compatible (XM-5ES/XM-4ES only) to enjoy studio-quality sound

With a variety of speaker configurations, the ES series boosts in-car music with its high-power output

Sony Mobile ES series brings many years of Sony’s digital amplifier engineering expertise

The Mobile ES series uses premium components to deliver superior sound

Introducing high-quality speaker terminal with Hex-key screws

Experience sturdy build with an aluminium frame and solid bottom plate

Controls are easy to understand and use and allow for intuitive operation

Get full stereo frequency range with single summing combining pre-filtered audio signals

Seamless installation for pass through and combining channels in either stereo or mono modes

Price and Availability:

The new line-up will be available at select premium car dealers across India.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date XS-1ES 45,990/- 6 th July,2022 onwards XM-4ES 45,990/- 6 th July,2022 onwards XM-5ES 75,990/- August 2022 onwards