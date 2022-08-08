Sony launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV powered with XR Cognitive Processor

Ads

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED powered by the Cognitive Processor XR with new OLED panel. This award-winning OLED TV introduces new and improved technology that help deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically delivering the creator’s true intent. The ingenious Cognitive Processor XR processor thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also includes new features that customise and enhance at-home entertainment.

Here are the key product highlights:

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content

Feel more depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light with XR OLED Contrast Pro

XR TRILUMINOS MAX reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours with new OLED Panel

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode

Experience the Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, with the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps exclusively and completely free on BRAVIA XR TVs

Less glare and reflection, immersive viewing with beautiful colours from every possible angle

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro

Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology

Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Dual Style viewing position with immersive edge futuristic design and flush surface metal bezel helps to focus on what’s important, the stunning picture

With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony’s advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

Price and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Date XR-65A95K 369,990/- 08th August 2022 onwards

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.