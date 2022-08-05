Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Independence Day

Ads

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sony India today announced exciting offers and promotions on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home. The offers start from 5th August 2022 and are valid until 15th August 2022 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/- with easy EMIs starting Rs 1,024/- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers during this festive season Special EMI scheme on large screen BRAVIA 65X75K and BRAVIA 55X75K at just Rs.2,995/-

Offers on Personal Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in Rs.) Offer Price (in Rs.) Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 20,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,990/- – Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds WF-1000XM4 19,990/- 15,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- Cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 4,490/- Inclusive of Rs. 1,000/- Cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990/- 6,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM3 19,990/- 7,990/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,699/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C200 2,990/- 1,499/- – Wireless in-Ear headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,690/- – Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,690/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,490/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB23 10,990/- 8,990/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB33 15,990/- 12,990/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB43 21,990/- 16,990/- – Wireless Neckband Speaker SRS-NS7 24,990/- 22,990/- – Wireless Neckband Speaker SRS-NB10 13,990/- 11,990/- –

Offers on Soundbars and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in Rs.) Offer Price (in Rs.) Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/- Portable Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Wireless Speaker SRS-RA3000 29,990/- 14,990/-

Offers on Soundbar Combo:

With a wide range of Sony Soundbars to choose from, customers can now create true cinematic experience right in the comfort of their homes. Customers can save up to Rs.15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with a BRAVIA television from 102 cm (40) an above.