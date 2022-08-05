Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sony India today announced exciting offers and promotions on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home. The offers start from 5th August 2022 and are valid until 15th August 2022 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.
Offers on BRAVIA televisions:
- Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/- with easy EMIs starting Rs 1,024/-
- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions
- Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers during this festive season
- Special EMI scheme on large screen BRAVIA 65X75K and BRAVIA 55X75K at just Rs.2,995/-
Offers on Personal Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in Rs.)
|Offer Price (in Rs.)
|Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|20,990/-
|Inclusive of
Ads
Rs. 2,000/- Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|12,990/-
|Inclusive of
Rs. 2,000/- Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|19,990/-
|15,990/-
|Inclusive of
Rs. 2,000/- Cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|4,490/-
|Inclusive of
Rs. 1,000/- Cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-XB700
|11,990/-
|6,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM3
|19,990/-
|7,990/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,699/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C200
|2,990/-
|1,499/-
|–
|Wireless in-Ear headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,690/-
|–
|Wireless Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|2,690/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|1,799/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB13
|4,990/-
|3,490/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB23
|10,990/-
|8,990/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB33
|15,990/-
|12,990/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB43
|21,990/-
|16,990/-
|–
|Wireless Neckband Speaker
|SRS-NS7
|24,990/-
|22,990/-
|–
|Wireless Neckband Speaker
|SRS-NB10
|13,990/-
|11,990/-
|–
Offers on Soundbars and Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in Rs.)
|Offer Price
(in Rs.)
|Soundbar
|HT-S40R
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|Portable Party Speaker
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|26,990/-
|Wireless Speaker
|SRS-RA3000
|29,990/-
|14,990/-
Offers on Soundbar Combo:
With a wide range of Sony Soundbars to choose from, customers can now create true cinematic experience right in the comfort of their homes. Customers can save up to Rs.15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with a BRAVIA television from 102 cm (40) an above.