Sony launches BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED

Sony India today launched the all-new 216 cm (85) television under its BRAVIA XR X95K Mini LED series. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the TV encompasses XR Backlight Master Drive, that precisely controls the latest generation Mini LED backlight for incredible brightness. The newly launched TV has an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, authentically delivering the creator’s true intent.

Here are the key product highlights:

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content Experience incredible depth with intense contrast and brightness with BRAVIA XR Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster combined to express billions of accurate colours with exceptional black contrast. With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode Enjoy the Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, with the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection and X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Minimalist One Slate design and Three-way stand provides a truly immersive big screen viewing experience without distraction. With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony’s advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

Price and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Date XR-85X95K 699,990/- 16th August 2022 onwards

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.