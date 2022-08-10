Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers this Onam

Ads

Onam being the most celebrated festival for Kerala region, Sony India plans to make this season even bigger and brighter for its customers. Sony India offers some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras and lenses, and personal audio products. Sony India has especially launched compelling consumer promotion offers and easy on pocket finance schemes to make this Onam a memorable one.

Here are the key highlights:



New range of BRAVIA televisions with Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 4K 120fps and a wide range of premium soundbars such as HT-A7000 and HT-A9 launched ahead of Onam festive season

Enjoy amazing discount of upto 30%, instant cashback upto Rs. 20,000/- with easy EMIs starting Rs 1,024/- and 3 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions

Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers during this festive season

‘Create Your Own Cinema at Home’ with up to Rs.15,000/- discount on select soundbars and attractive TV- Soundbar combo offer

Get a premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- and Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- on purchase of select full frame cameras

Avail easy finance offers

Robust retail network and service support