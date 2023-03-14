Sony India’s new Alpha 7R V camera delivers a new high-resolution imaging experience with AI-based autofocus

Sony India today announced the Alpha 7R V (model ILCE-7RM5) as the newest R series camera in its acclaimed line of Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. The Alpha 7R V combines Sony’s highest resolution image sensor with a new AI (artificial intelligence) processing unit dedicated to AI-based image recognition – a first in any Alpha camera – as well as the powerful BIONZ XR™ image processing engine – a first in the “R” full-frame lineup. The combination of the high-resolution sensor and these processors enables new breakthroughs in subject recognition and capture for both still photography and video.

Here are the key product highlights:

61.0MP back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS sensor and powerful BIONZ XR™ image processing engine, ISO100 to 32000

Accurate and broad subject recognition powered by the AI Processing Unit

Advanced image stabilisation with up to 8-step compensation effect

Selectable RAW options including lossless RAW for efficient workflow

Advanced Real-time tracking and wide, 693-point high density phase detection AF with up to 10 fps burst with AF/AE tracking, up to 583 compressed RAWs

Class leading 9.44 mil dot QXGA EVF and 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor with 3.2-type large screen

Two CFexpress Type A compatible slots

8K 24/25p and 4K 50/60p movie recording, 4:2:2 10 bit, All-I

AI-based Real-time Tracking and wide AF for movies

Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) along with UVC/UAC USB streaming

High reliability for any working environment

Designed for professionals with sustainability in mind

Price, Availability and Launch Offer

The Alpha 7R V will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 14th March 2023 onwards. Customers will also get an extended warranty of 2+1 years* on the purchase of Alpha 7R V camera.