Sony India re-writes the rules with their newest industry-leading noise cancelling headphones WH-1000XM5

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5, the much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000XM family offering Sony’s legacy audio quality from the hugely popular WH-1000XM4. This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level.
Here are the key product highlights:
- Industry-leading noise cancelling – two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation
- Magnificent sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1
- Exceptional sound quality engineered to perfection
- Crystal clear call quality with 4 beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing
- Enjoy nonstop music with up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Specially designed light weight Headphones for comfortable long hours of listening
- Supports multi point connectivity up to two devices for calls and music
- With touch control, access various functions by tapping or swiping the touch panel with your fingertip
- Speak-to-chat smart listening technology to enhance your listening experience
- Made with the environment in mind
Price and Availability:
Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990/-. This offer is valid from 21st September till 7th October 2022.
|Model
|MRP
(In Rs.)
|Introductory Price
(In Rs.)
|Date of availability
|Color
|WH-1000XM5
|34,990/-
|26,990/-
|8th October 2022 onwards
|Black and Silver
WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.