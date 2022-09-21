Home News Sony India re-writes the rules with their newest industry-leading noise cancelling headphones...

Sony India re-writes the rules with their newest industry-leading noise cancelling headphones WH-1000XM5

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5, the much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000XM family offering Sony’s legacy audio quality from the hugely popular WH-1000XM4. This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level.

Here are the key product highlights:

  • Industry-leading noise cancelling – two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation
  • Magnificent sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1
  • Exceptional sound quality engineered to perfection
  • Crystal clear call quality with 4 beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing
  • Enjoy nonstop music with up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
  • Specially designed light weight Headphones for comfortable long hours of listening
  • Supports multi point connectivity up to two devices for calls and music
  • With touch control, access various functions by tapping or swiping the touch panel with your fingertip
  • Speak-to-chat smart listening technology to enhance your listening experience
  • Made with the environment in mind

Price and Availability:

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990/-. This offer is valid from 21st September till 7th October 2022.

Model MRP

(In Rs.)

 Introductory Price

(In Rs.)

 Date of availability Color
WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 26,990/- 8th October 2022 onwards Black and Silver

WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

