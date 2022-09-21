Sony India re-writes the rules with their newest industry-leading noise cancelling headphones WH-1000XM5

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5, the much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000XM family offering Sony’s legacy audio quality from the hugely popular WH-1000XM4. This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level.

Here are the key product highlights:

Industry-leading noise cancelling – two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation

Magnificent sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1

Exceptional sound quality engineered to perfection

Crystal clear call quality with 4 beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing

Enjoy nonstop music with up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging

Specially designed light weight Headphones for comfortable long hours of listening

Supports multi point connectivity up to two devices for calls and music

With touch control, access various functions by tapping or swiping the touch panel with your fingertip

Speak-to-chat smart listening technology to enhance your listening experience

Made with the environment in mind

Price and Availability:

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990/-. This offer is valid from 21st September till 7th October 2022.

Model MRP (In Rs.) Introductory Price (In Rs.) Date of availability Color WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 26,990/- 8th October 2022 onwards Black and Silver

WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.