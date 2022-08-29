Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Sony India’s exciting discounts on premium products

Ads

Ganesh Chaturthi being the most celebrated festival for Maharashtra region, Sony India plans to make this season even bigger and brighter for its customers. Sony India offers some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras and lenses, and personal audio products. Sony India has especially launched compelling consumer promotion offers and easy on pocket finance schemes to make this Ganesh Chaturthi a memorable one.

Here are the key offer highlights:

New range of BRAVIA televisions with Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA CORE Enjoy world-class entertainment experience with amazing 30% discount along with cashback upto Rs 20,000/-, EMIs starting Rs. 1024/- and 3 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions ‘Create Your Own Cinema at Home’ with attractive soundbar combo offers with a wide range of premium soundbars such as HT-A7000 and HT-A9 launched ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Enjoy discount of Rs. 20,000/- on the purchase of Select Full-Frame camera bodies along with select lenses. Get benefits worth Rs. 8,500/- with A7 IV and Pro-Style camera backpack free with A7S III camera purchase Get upto Rs 2,000 cashbacks on Headphones and Earbuds at an exciting price Save up to 15% on purchase of the high-power party speakers and save Rs 7,000/- on the exciting SRS XG500 portable wireless speaker Avail easy finance offers Robust retail network and service support