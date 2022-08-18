Home News Sony India launches the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Sony India introduces the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers compatible with HT-A7000 premium soundbar. The new wireless rear speakers deliver optimal sound quality and wide directivity for 360 Spatial Sound in combination with HT-A7000 Soundbar. With built-in battery power for up to 10 hours of playtime and up-firing speakers, the SA-RS5 delivers richer and immersive 360 Spatial Sound.

Here are the key product highlights:

  • Sony SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers features up-firing speakers to deliver immersive overhead audio while wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create an expansive soundstage
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged and allow for seamless installation to fit any living room
  • The OPTIMISE button and dual microphones in each speaker enables one touch sound calibration
  • Omnidirectional Block concept design of SA-RS5 matches Sony’s HT-A7000 Soundbar

Price and Availability:

These rear speakers will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 18th 2022 August onwards.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date
SA-RS5 Rs.47,990/- 18th 2022 August onwards.
