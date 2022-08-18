Sony India launches the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers

Ads

Sony India introduces the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers compatible with HT-A7000 premium soundbar. The new wireless rear speakers deliver optimal sound quality and wide directivity for 360 Spatial Sound in combination with HT-A7000 Soundbar. With built-in battery power for up to 10 hours of playtime and up-firing speakers, the SA-RS5 delivers richer and immersive 360 Spatial Sound.

Here are the key product highlights:

Sony SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers features up-firing speakers to deliver immersive overhead audio while wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create an expansive soundstage

Up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged and allow for seamless installation to fit any living room

The OPTIMISE button and dual microphones in each speaker enables one touch sound calibration

Omnidirectional Block concept design of SA-RS5 matches Sony’s HT-A7000 Soundbar

Price and Availability:

These rear speakers will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 18th 2022 August onwards.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date SA-RS5 Rs.47,990/- 18th 2022 August onwards.