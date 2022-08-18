Sony India launches the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers

Ads
Sony India introduces the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers compatible with HT-A7000 premium soundbar. The new wireless rear speakers deliver optimal sound quality and wide directivity for 360 Spatial Sound in combination with HT-A7000 Soundbar. With built-in battery power for up to 10 hours of playtime and up-firing speakers, the SA-RS5 delivers richer and immersive 360 Spatial Sound.
Here are the key product highlights:
- Sony SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers features up-firing speakers to deliver immersive overhead audio while wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create an expansive soundstage
- Up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged and allow for seamless installation to fit any living room
- The OPTIMISE button and dual microphones in each speaker enables one touch sound calibration
- Omnidirectional Block concept design of SA-RS5 matches Sony’s HT-A7000 Soundbar
Price and Availability:
Ads
These rear speakers will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 18th 2022 August onwards.
|Model
|Best Buy (in INR)
|Availability Date
|SA-RS5
|Rs.47,990/-
|18th 2022 August onwards.
Ads