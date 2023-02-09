Sony India launches the new NW-A306 WalkmanR for world class listening experience

Sony today announced the latest addition to the Walkman® series family, NW-A306. Designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor.

Lightweight and compact design for maximum portability

The new Sony Walkman NW-A306 is a stylish and compact music player, that lets consumers download and stream more of the music they love. Weighing just 199 grams, it is lightweight with the comfort and function of both a 3.6” touch screen and tactile physical music controls, the NW-A306 series delivers exceptional music experiences right from the users’ pocket

Designed for audiophiles with Hi-Res Audio Wireless

The NW-A306 is designed for audiophiles looking for premium sound and style. With the S-Master HX digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman® is compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies, for rich and full-bodied sound, further enhanced by new high-quality sound lead free solder. It uses Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which upscales compressed digital music files in real time. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a deep and rich listening experience.

NW-A306

Made using high-end parts fitted inside a precisely engineered chassis

The premium aluminum milled frame on the NW-A306 provides superior rigidity for low impedance and clear, stable sound and solid bass. It applies a reflow soldering technique containing gold, whose effect is significant in the overall improved sound localization and wider sound space. To realise both music players’ evolutionary sound, a dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been precisely placed within the Walkman®.

S-Master HX

Long lasting battery life for extended audio experience

The NW-A306 boasts a great battery life compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music for a longer duration. It has a battery life of up to 36 hours1 of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours1 of 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio playback, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps to meet the demand of consumers.

Wi-Fi® compatible for direct download and music streaming

Further learning from its predecessor models, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music in NW-A306, whether it is Wi-Fi® streamed or downloaded. Now listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones.

Designed with Sustainability in mind

Our products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is used in the packaging material for the NW-A306, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.

Price and Availability

The NW-A306 Walkman will be available across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, Headphone Zone and e-commerce portals in India from 9th February 2023 onwards.

When in offline mode.