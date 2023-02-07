Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sony India has announced special offers for Valentine’s Day on select audio products ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds series and portable Bluetooth speakers. These amazing deals are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements.
These exciting offers start from 7th February 2023 and are valid until 14th February 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.
Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|19,990/-
|–
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM5
|34,990/-
|29,990/-
|Noise Cancellation
Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/- cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|26,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-LS900N
|24,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-L900
|19,990/-
|7,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|3,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1500/-cashback
|Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|2,299/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,999/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|1,799/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,399/-
|–
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G900N/Inzone H9
|27,990/-
|16,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G700/Inzone H7
|21,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|MDR-G300/Inzone H3
|9,990/-
|5,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback
Offers on Soundbars:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Soundbar
|HT-A9+SW5
|2,31,980/-
|1,85,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000+SW5+RS5
|2,69,970/-
|1,98,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S
|2,02,970/-
|1,44,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S
|1,35,970/-
|91,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Offers on Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP700
|51,990/-
|38,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG300
|33,990/-
|25,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|29.990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XV900
|99,990/-
|74.990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP500
|35,990/-
|27,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback