Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sony India has announced special offers for Valentine’s Day on select audio products ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds series and portable Bluetooth speakers. These amazing deals are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements.

These exciting offers start from 7th February 2023 and are valid until 14th February 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/- – Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 29,990/- Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/- cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1500/-cashback Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,299/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,999/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/- – Gaming Headphones WH-G900N/Inzone H9 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback Gaming Headphones WH-G700/Inzone H7 21,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback Gaming Headphones MDR-G300/Inzone H3 9,990/- 5,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback

Offers on Soundbars:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Soundbar HT-A9+SW5 2,31,980/- 1,85,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback Soundbar HT-A7000+SW5+RS5 2,69,970/- 1,98,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker Soundbar HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S 2,02,970/- 1,44,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker Soundbar HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S 1,35,970/- 91,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker

Offers on Party Speakers: