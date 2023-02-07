Home News Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sony India has announced special offers for Valentine’s Day on select audio products ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds series and portable Bluetooth speakers. These amazing deals are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements.

These exciting offers start from 7th February 2023 and are valid until 14th February 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:

Category Model MRP

(in INR)

 Offer Price

(in INR)

 Cashback Details
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/-
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 29,990/-  
Noise Cancellation

Headphones

 WH-XB910N 19,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/- cashback
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1500/-cashback
Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,299/-
Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,999/-
Neck-band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/-
Neck-band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/-
Gaming Headphones WH-G900N/Inzone H9 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
Gaming Headphones WH-G700/Inzone H7 21,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
Gaming Headphones MDR-G300/Inzone H3 9,990/- 5,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback

Offers on Soundbars:

Category Model MRP

(in INR)

 Offer Price

(in INR)

 Cashback Details
Soundbar HT-A9+SW5 2,31,980/- 1,85,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback
Soundbar HT-A7000+SW5+RS5 2,69,970/- 1,98,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Soundbar HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S 2,02,970/- 1,44,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Soundbar HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S 1,35,970/- 91,980/- Inclusive of up to Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker

 

Offers on Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP

(in INR)

 Offer Price

(in INR)

 Cashback Details
Party Speakers SRS-XP700 51,990/- 38,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
Party Speakers SRS-XG300 33,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
Party Speakers SRS-XG500 39,990/- 29.990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
Party Speakers SRS-XV900 99,990/- 74.990/- Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback
Party Speakers SRS-XP500 35,990/- 27,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
Previous articleAther Energy introduces the largest ever corporate outreach program to promote e-mobility in India
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR