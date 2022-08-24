Sony India launches shotgun microphone ECM-G1 perfect for vlogging

Ads
Sony India today introduced a new compact and lightweight shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1. This new microphone is highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high quality audio.
Here are the key product highlights:
- Enhance standard of audio while recording
- Ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection
- Easy operation with high quality sounds anywhere, anytime
- Compact and Wide Compatibility
Pricing and Availability:
Ads
|Model
|MRP (in Rs.)
|Availability Date
|ECM-G1
|10,290/-
|24th August 2022 onwards
The ECM-G1 will be available across all Sony Centers, Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, Amazon and major electronic stores across India from 24th August 2022 onwards.
Ads