Sony India launches shotgun microphone ECM-G1 perfect for vlogging

PC-Tablet News Desk
Sony India today introduced a new compact and lightweight shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1. This new microphone is highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high quality audio.

Here are the key product highlights:

  1. Enhance standard of audio while recording
  2. Ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection
  3. Easy operation with high quality sounds anywhere, anytime
  4. Compact and Wide Compatibility

Pricing and Availability:

Model MRP (in Rs.) Availability Date
ECM-G1 10,290/- 24th  August 2022 onwards

The ECM-G1 will be available across all Sony Centers, Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, Amazon and major electronic stores across India from 24th August 2022 onwards.

PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

