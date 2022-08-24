Sony India launches shotgun microphone ECM-G1 perfect for vlogging

Ads

Sony India today introduced a new compact and lightweight shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1. This new microphone is highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high quality audio.

Here are the key product highlights:

Enhance standard of audio while recording Ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection Easy operation with high quality sound s anywhere, anytime Compact and Wide Compatibility

Pricing and Availability:

Ads

Model MRP (in Rs.) Availability Date ECM-G1 10,290/- 24th August 2022 onwards

The ECM-G1 will be available across all Sony Centers, Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, Amazon and major electronic stores across India from 24th August 2022 onwards.