Enjoy Rich Surround Sound and Clear Dialogue with Sony Electronics’ HT-S400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer

Sony India today launched the HT-S400, 2.1ch soundbar with powerful wireless subwoofer. This soundbar delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue and powerful 330W total power output so that customers can watch the latest movie, stream favourite shows or listen to music in the comfort of their home.

Here are the key product highlights:

Enjoy 2.1ch front surround sound and clear dialogues with X-Balanced Speaker Unit.

Wireless subwoofer delivers deeper, richer bass sound

S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital create cinematic surround sound

Powerful 330W of total power output brings your content to life

Simple and easy operation with compact remote and convenient OLED display window

Effortless BRAVIA™ integration with HT-S400

Price and Availability:

The new HT-S400 home theatre systems will be available across all Sony Centers, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 22nd August 2022 onwards.

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability HT-S400 21,990/- 22nd August 2022 onwards