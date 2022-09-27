Sony India launches new products with very exciting consumer offers for Durga Puja

Durga Puja is the most auspicious and the biggest festival in West Bengal, and Sony India intends to add grandeur to this season’s festivities by offering blockbuster deals to their customers. Sony India offers some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras and lenses, and personal audio products. Hence, Sony India has launched compelling consumer offers and easy on pocket finance schemes to make this Durga Puja a memorable one. Get more details of Durga Puja offers.
Highlights:
- New range of BRAVIA televisions with Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA CORE
- Enjoy world class entertainment experience with amazing 30% discount along with cashback up to Rs 25,000/-, one free EMI, EMIs starting Rs. 1024/- and 3 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions
- ‘Create Your Own Cinema at Home’ with attractive soundbar combo offers with discount of up to Rs. 54,990/- on premium soundbars HT-A7000 and HT-A9
- Get a premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- and Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- on purchase of select full frame cameras. Enjoy special discount of up to Rs. 41,000/- on select lenses
- Get up to Rs. 2,000 cash back on headphones and earbuds at an exciting price
- Save up to Rs. 13,000/- on purchase of SRS XG500 portable wireless speaker
- Avail easy finance offers
- Robust retail network and service support