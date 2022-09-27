Sony India launches new products with very exciting consumer offers for Durga Puja

Durga Puja is the most auspicious and the biggest festival in West Bengal, and Sony India intends to add grandeur to this season’s festivities by offering blockbuster deals to their customers. Sony India offers some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras and lenses, and personal audio products. Hence, Sony India has launched compelling consumer offers and easy on pocket finance schemes to make this Durga Puja a memorable one. Get more details of Durga Puja offers.

Highlights: