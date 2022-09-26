JBL elevates the thrill of the festive season with its new digital campaign

JBL, the leading iconic audio brand from HARMAN kickstarts its festive campaign with “Diwali Sounds Better on JBL”; highlighting the festive mood of the people after two years of muted celebrations and the sounds of festivities in the air. The 45 – day digital campaign kicks off with asking people to “Mute the World; Unmute the Festivities” for Navratri, Durga Puja, Dusshera and goes on to celebrate the sounds, cheer and spirit of Diwali.

The Diwali phase of the campaign will pivot on the scale of the festive events urging everybody to mute their worries and celebrate with zest and vigour. Diwali Sounds Better on JBL celebrates the sounds of these festivals both at home and within communities.

JBL is set to offer its customers across India an array of offers and discounts starting this Durga Puja till 31st October on various products like PartyBox and Bluetooth speakers, SoundBars, TWS and noise-cancellation headphones.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said “With the campaign that we’re running this festive season, we wish to offer our consumers a dose of festive cheer, amidst the new realities of the day and make time for an occasion that means a lot to them! The campaign reinforces our culture and ideals, which have kept us strong and gotten us through challenging times, as well as the muted customer emotion. It’s time to celebrate our favourite festivals once more and bring back happiness into our lives.”

Under this festive campaign, JBL rolls out three digital advertisements around Durga Pujo and Diwali which will be amplified across platforms. Conceptualised and executed by Havas Worldwide India, the 2-film Diwali digital campaign focuses on the lighter moments of our lives and how JBL can play an important role to elevate those moments. Commenting on the film, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said “Every year, the festival of Diwali stands as an opportunity, not just to celebrate but also for brands to tell personal and relatable stories. So, when JBL said they wanted to be heard, we had to cut through the noise – and we did that using the best tool possible, humour. With JBL offering superior sound through its products, you know for a fact that Diwali does indeed sound better with JBL.”

The Durga Pujo ad has been conceptualised and executed by Cutting Crew Studio. Speaking on the campaign, Vivek Shah, Creative Director & Producer, Cutting Crew Studio said, “We Indians are known to celebrate festivals with a lot of light and sound; festivities were mere formalities for past two years, voluntarily or forcefully all festivals were muted. Hence, we came up with ‘unmute the festivities. Keeping JBL’s ‘Mute the World’ positioning in mind. It worked well and we connected it with Durga Pujo which is all about culture, colour, sounds and pride.”

Festive offers on JBL Products:

10% Instant Discount on all JBL Products above 3999/-

(Scheme available on all leading Credit & Debit Cards)