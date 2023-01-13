Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Republic Day

Sony India has announced special promotional offers for Republic Day on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home.
These exciting offers start from 14th January 2023 and are valid until 26th January 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.
Offers on BRAVIA televisions:
- Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/-
- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions
- Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers
- Special fixed EMI scheme starting at just Rs.2,995/-
Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|19,990/-
|–
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM5
|34,990/-
|23,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|8,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,490/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|26,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-LS900N
|24,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-L900
|19,990/-
|8,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|3,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1500/-, cashback
|Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|2,299/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,499/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|1,799/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,399/-
|–
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G900N/Inzone H9
|27,990/-
|16,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G700/Inzone H7
|21,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|MDR-G300/Inzone H3
|9,990/-
|4,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback
Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE200
|15,990/-
|7,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE300
|24,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XB13
|4,990/-
|3,299/-
|–
|Party Speakers
|MHC-V43D
|46,990/-
|36,990/-
|–
|Party Speakers
|MHC-V73
|65,990/-
|49,990/-
|–
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP500
|35,990/-
|25,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP700
|51,990/-
|33,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG300
|33,990/-
|22,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|26,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XV900
|99,990/-
|69,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback
Offers on Soundbars:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Soundbar
|HT-S40R
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|–
|Soundbar
|HT-S20R
|23,990/-
|15,990/-
|–
|Soundbar
|HT-A9+SW5
|2,31,980/-
|1,85,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000+SW5+RS5
|2,69,970/-
|1,98,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S
|2,02,970/-
|1,44,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S
|1,35,970/-
|91,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker