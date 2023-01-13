Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Republic Day

Sony India has announced special promotional offers for Republic Day on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home.

These exciting offers start from 14th January 2023 and are valid until 26th January 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers Special fixed EMI scheme starting at just Rs.2,995/-

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/- – Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 23,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 8,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,490/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 8,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1500/-, cashback Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,299/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,499/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/- – Gaming Headphones WH-G900N/Inzone H9 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Gaming Headphones WH-G700/Inzone H7 21,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Gaming Headphones MDR-G300/Inzone H3 9,990/- 4,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback

Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 15,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 24,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,299/- – Party Speakers MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/- – Party Speakers MHC-V73 65,990/- 49,990/- – Party Speakers SRS-XP500 35,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XP700 51,990/- 33,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XG300 33,990/- 22,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XV900 99,990/- 69,990/- Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback

Offers on Soundbars: