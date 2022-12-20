Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers for Christmas and New Year

Sony India has announced special promotional offers for Christmas and New Year on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home.
These exciting offers are valid until 3rd January 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.
Offers on BRAVIA televisions:
- Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/-
- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions
- Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers (valid from 23rd December 2022 to 2nd January 2023)
- Special fixed EMI scheme starting from Rs.2,995/-
- Avail special combo offer discount of up to 59,500/- on the purchase of premium A series soundbars and rear speakers along with BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions
Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|17,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM5
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|12,990/-
|–
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,490/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|26,990/-
|14,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/- cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-LS900N
|24,990/-
|11,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-L900
|19,990/-
|9,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-XB700
|11,990/-
|5,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|3,999/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback
|Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|1,999/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,799/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|2,290/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,699/-
|–
|Gaming Headphones
|Inzone H3/
MDR-G300
|9,990/-
|5,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|Inzone H7/
WH-G700
|21,990/-
|12,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|Inzone H9/
WH-G900N
|27,990/-
|21,990/-
|–
Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE200
|15,990/-
|7,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE300
|24,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XB13
|4,990/-
|3,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|SRS-XP500
|35,990/-
|27,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|SRS-XP700
|51,990/-
|36,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|SRS-XG300
|33,990/-
|24,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|29,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|MHC-V43D
|46,990/-
|36,990/-
|–
|Party Speaker
|MHC-V73
|65,990/-
|49,990/-
|–
Soundbars
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Soundbar
|HT-A9+SW5
|2,31,980/-
|1,87,980/-
|Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000+SW5+RS5
|2,69,970/-
|2,00,980/-
|Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S
|2,02,970/-
|1,46,980/-
|Inclusive of upto Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S
|1,35,970/-
|93,980/-
|Inclusive of upto Rs.6,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Soundbars Combo offers
|Category
|Model
|Cashback Details
|Soundbar
|HT-A9
|Save upto Rs 15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000
|Save upto Rs 15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-A5000
|Save upto Rs 10,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-A3000
|Save upto Rs 8,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-S700RF
|Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-S500RF
|Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-G700
|Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
|Soundbar
|HT-S40R
|Save upto Rs 3,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television