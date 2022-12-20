Home News Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers for Christmas and New Year

Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers for Christmas and New Year

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sony India has announced special promotional offers for Christmas and New Year on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home.

These exciting offers are valid until 3rd January 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

  1. Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/-
  2. 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions
  3. Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers (valid from 23rd December 2022 to 2nd January 2023)
  4. Special fixed EMI scheme starting from Rs.2,995/-
  5. Avail special combo offer discount of up to 59,500/- on the purchase of premium A series soundbars and rear speakers along with BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 24,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 12,990/-
Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,490/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 14,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/- cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 11,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds  WF-L900 19,990/- 9,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990/- 5,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,999/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback
Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 1,999/-
Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,799/-
Neck-Band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 2,290/-
Neck-Band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,699/-
Gaming Headphones Inzone H3/
MDR-G300		 9,990/- 5,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback
Gaming Headphones Inzone H7/
WH-G700		 21,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Gaming Headphones Inzone H9/
WH-G900N		 27,990/- 21,990/-

Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 15,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 24,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,990/-
Party Speaker SRS-XP500 35,990/- 27,990/-
Party Speaker SRS-XP700 51,990/- 36,990/-
Party Speaker SRS-XG300 33,990/- 24,990/-
Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 29,990/-
Party Speaker MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/-
Party Speaker MHC-V73 65,990/- 49,990/-

Soundbars 

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details
Soundbar HT-A9+SW5 2,31,980/-   1,87,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback
Soundbar HT-A7000+SW5+RS5 2,69,970/-   2,00,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Soundbar HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S 2,02,970/-   1,46,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
Soundbar HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S 1,35,970/-       93,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.6,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker

Soundbars Combo offers 

Category Model Cashback Details
Soundbar HT-A9 Save upto Rs 15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-A7000 Save upto Rs 15,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-A5000 Save upto Rs 10,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-A3000 Save upto Rs 8,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-S700RF Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-S500RF Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-G700 Save upto Rs 4,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television
Soundbar HT-S40R Save upto Rs 3,000/- on purchase of soundbar with BRAVIA 102cm (40) and above television

 

Previous articleBluetooth Party Speaker LBS-666 at an unmatched price of Rs. 2499
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR