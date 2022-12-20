Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers for Christmas and New Year

Sony India has announced special promotional offers for Christmas and New Year on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback, easy EMIs and one free EMI will compel customers to bring a Sony product home.

These exciting offers are valid until 3rd January 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

Upgrade to BRAVIA with amazing discount of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000/- 2 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions Avail one free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions along with easy finance offers (valid from 23rd December 2022 to 2nd January 2023) Special fixed EMI scheme starting from Rs.2,995/- Avail special combo offer discount of up to 59,500/- on the purchase of premium A series soundbars and rear speakers along with BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 24,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 12,990/- – Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,490/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 14,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/- cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 11,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 9,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990/- 5,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,999/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 1,999/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,799/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 2,290/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,699/- – Gaming Headphones Inzone H3/

MDR-G300 9,990/- 5,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-cashback Gaming Headphones Inzone H7/

WH-G700 21,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback Gaming Headphones Inzone H9/

WH-G900N 27,990/- 21,990/- –

Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 15,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 24,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,990/- – Party Speaker SRS-XP500 35,990/- 27,990/- – Party Speaker SRS-XP700 51,990/- 36,990/- – Party Speaker SRS-XG300 33,990/- 24,990/- – Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 29,990/- – Party Speaker MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/- – Party Speaker MHC-V73 65,990/- 49,990/- –

Soundbars

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Soundbar HT-A9+SW5 2,31,980/- 1,87,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback Soundbar HT-A7000+SW5+RS5 2,69,970/- 2,00,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker Soundbar HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S 2,02,970/- 1,46,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker Soundbar HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S 1,35,970/- 93,980/- Inclusive of upto Rs.6,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker

Soundbars Combo offers