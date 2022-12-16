Home News Sony India brings ultimate immersive viewing experiences to the home with world’s...

Sony India brings ultimate immersive viewing experiences to the home with world’s two most compact native 4K SXRDTM laser home projectors

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sony India today introduced two new Native 4K SXRDTM (Silicon X-tal Reflective Display) Laser Home projectors, featuring the world’s smallest Native 4K SXRD 0.61-inch panel (3840 x 2160), enabling the ultimate viewing experience with high resolution and high contrast in a compact chassis design. New wide dynamic range optics in combination with TRILUMINOUS PRO™ deliver an unmatched 4K HDR experience on the large screen. Powered by Sony’s “X1™ Ultimate for projector”, the best-in-class picture processor that is based on technology used for its BRAVIA® TV series and optimized for projectors, this processor enables unique features like Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object-based Super Resolution to create expanded dynamic range and extreme clarity heightening the viewing experience.

Here are the key product highlights:

VPL-XW7000ES & VPL-XW5000ES Common features

  1. Experience the world’s smallest Native 4K SXRDTM 0.61-inch panel
  2. Enjoy high contrast and high resolution with wide dynamic range optics
  3. Witness the power of Dynamic HDR Enhancer

Key features of Sony XW7000ES

  1. Advanced crisp focus (ACF) lens
  2. Live Colour Enhancer
  3. Reducing our environmental impact

Price and Availability:

These home projectors will be exclusively available via Sony authorized distributors across India from end of December 2022 onwards.

Model MRP (in INR) Availability Date
VPL-XW7000ES 16,00,000 End of December 2022 onwards
 VPL-XW5000ES 550,000 End of December 2022 onwards
Previous articleWestern Digital Introduces Pro-Grade Storage Solutions for Content Creators in India from SanDisk Professional
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR