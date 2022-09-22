Sony India announces partnership with PTI to equip all journalists with latest digital imaging solutions

Sony India has announced a new partnership with Press Trust of India (PTI), India’s largest independent news agency as part of which PTI will make Sony India its exclusive digital imaging solution supplier for their news photographers and video journalists across the country. As part of this collaboration, Sony India will also provide product service support and training to PTI photo and video journalists.

Collectively, PTI puts out more than 2,000 stories and 200 photographs a day and co-operates with more than 500 Indian newspapers. The news agency has a distinguished history of powerful visual journalism and its journalists will now use Sony’s advanced imaging solutions to document major events across the country.

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with PTI, an organization with such a vast reach in the country,” said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India. “PTI is a highly trusted news source in the country, and it is such an honour for us to be collaborating with them, to be supporting PTI who delivers top-class photo and video for news across the globe”.