Sony India announces new INZONE headsets to maximise performance and gaming ability

Sony India today announced INZONE™ a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that sharpens the senses and maximises gaming ability. The INZONE headsets lineup will feature two new wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with 32 hours of battery life[1] and INZONE H7 with 40 hours of battery life[2], along with a wired headset, the INZONE H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

Here are the key product highlights:

Take action first with precise target detection

Advanced technology optimises acoustics

Game for hours in comfort

Noise cancelling and ambient sound mode

Interoperability for better gameplay

Sustainability in mind

Price and Availability:

The INZONE headphones will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from 26th September 2022 onwards