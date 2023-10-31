Sony Bungie Game Unit Cuts Staff Following Delayed

Sony’s Bungie game unit has cut staff following delayed titles, according to a report by Bloomberg. The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring of Sony’s PlayStation division, which has seen thousands of employees let go in recent months.

Bungie is the studio behind the popular Destiny 2 franchise, which has been the focus of much of Sony’s attention since it acquired the company for $3.6 billion in early 2022. However, the studio has been hit by a number of delays in recent months, including the postponement of the next major expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, to June 2024.

According to the Bloomberg report, the layoffs at Bungie are due to a combination of factors, including the delays to upcoming titles and the need to streamline operations. The report also states that the layoffs are not expected to have a significant impact on the development of Destiny 2.

The layoffs at Bungie come at a time when the video game industry is facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living. In recent months, a number of other video game companies have also announced layoffs, including Epic Games and Netflix.

It is unclear how many employees have been laid off from Bungie. However, the report states that the layoffs have affected a number of different departments, including engineering, design, and marketing.

The layoffs at Bungie are a reminder of the challenges that the video game industry is facing. However, it is important to note that the industry is still resilient, and that there are many successful video game companies that are continuing to hire and invest in new projects.

It will be interesting to see how Bungie responds to the layoffs and the challenges that the video game industry is facing. Bungie is a talented studio with a proven track record of success, so it is likely that the studio will be able to weather this storm and continue to create great video games.