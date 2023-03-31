How these 5 companies changing the logistics operations management

India is rapidly advancing in terms of automation, thus the task is to increase the pace at which commodities are moved. The Industry 4.0 objective now calls for an increasing number of participants to transfer freight across all industries. Numerous startups and businesspeople are striving to innovate in the freight sector as a result of the rate of expansion and increase in demand for these services. They are employing AI, machine learning, and the whole range of post-digitization techniques at their disposal to generate disruptive ideas.

Keeping up with technological advancements requires enhancing your competitive advantage. For this reason, we provide you with data-driven innovation insights into the logistics sector. You get to learn about five hand-selected startups in logistics operations and sourcing/procuring management this time.



iThink Logistics

iThink Logistics is an end-to-end AI-enabled multiple courier aggregator shipping platform services to 26,000+ pin codes in India. The company’s cutting-edge online portal can be linked with marketplaces or online stores through APIs (for importing orders) and has a built-in channel that connects with multiple renowned courier partners. Clients can also book parcel shipping services and print labels using the service. Additionally, the technology provides real-time shipment tracking updates. The following are the most notable features that iThink Logistics provides: Patented 6-step NDR, an insightful dashboard, and a dedicated key account manager. manager. The Mumbai-based company was conceived by industrious individuals with a far-sighted vision for the Indian e-commerce market and logistics ecosystem. Today, the company has 5000+ satisfied customers, an impressive daily volume of 25000+shipments, a comprehensive reach to all parts of the country demonstrated by 26000+ pin codes served, and the territorial coverage of 180 countries.

CapGrid-

CapGrid is an end-to-end source-to-deliver company for the low complexity direct material spend focused on the automotive and industrial manufacturers. The company leverages an AI-enabled sourcing platform with more than 30,000 manufacturers and their deep capability intelligence to run sourcing 10X faster. They have been able to reduce the sourcing and procurement complexity significantly, reduce inventory by half and reduce material cost by 5% for leading manufacturers. The innovative idea of starting such a venture was incorporated in December 2019 and it became functional in January 2021.

On Move

On Move is a technology-enabled high-speed, long-distance truck provider. The company’s operations began with the goal of providing high-quality service to the time-sensitive vehicles in industries such as e-commerce, courier, pharmacy, retail, etc. Individuals with a modern mindset from the company’s foundation, with the goal of bringing lots of new revolutionary innovations to India’s trucking business. The company, which was founded in 2015 and began operations in 2016, is now spread across the country because of its creative and resourceful core team.

TCI -Transport Corporation of India

Transport Corporation of India (TCI group), with revenues of over Rs.5000 crores, is India’s leading integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider. As “Leaders in Logistics”, TCI continuously strives to better existing systems, processes and productivity. With expertise spanning over six decades and infrastructure comprising an extensive network of 1500+ company owned offices, 13 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, a strong team of 5500+ trained employees and a strong foundation, TCI group has expanded boundaries to offers seamless multimodal transportation solutions in both Indian and International markets.

Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: last-mile logistics. Locus’ order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their last-mile logistics operations into growth centers through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers. Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Qualcomm Ventures, Tiger Global, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries– including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, and more – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent.