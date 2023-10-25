Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Shines, Yet Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Beckons

As Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the tech community is already looking ahead towards the next iteration, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The Gen 3, with its 4nm node, is a powerhouse of efficiency and performance, yet the promise of a 3nm node in Gen 4 hints at even more capabilities on the horizon​​.

Key Highlights:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is built on a 4nm node, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

GPU in Gen 3 is 25% faster, 25% more power efficient, with 40% better Ray Tracing.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to feature a new Oryon CPU, built on a 3nm node with both TSMC and Samsung as potential manufacturers.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Performance Metrics:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s latest flagship mobile chipset, has shown notable improvements in both speed and power efficiency. The GPU housed within is reported to be 25% faster and 25% more power efficient, alongside a 40% enhancement in Ray Tracing capabilities​​. This chipset also continues to uphold the high standards for audio quality, capable of delivering 24-bit 96 kHz audio, delighting audiophiles across the globe.

Anticipation for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4:

While the Gen 3 is yet to be featured in devices, the anticipation surrounding Gen 4 is palpable. Qualcomm has hinted at a late 2024 release for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is expected to be the first phone chip with an Oryon CPU​​. Furthermore, Qualcomm may collaborate with both TSMC and Samsung for the manufacturing of a new 3nm version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which could potentially lead to further improvements in performance and efficiency​.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has showcased Qualcomm’s prowess in melding performance with power efficiency, a trait that has always set Snapdragon chipsets a notch above the rest. Its GPU enhancements and superior audio capabilities epitomize the innovative strides Qualcomm has made. Yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 looms on the horizon with promises of a pioneering Oryon CPU and a transition to a 3nm node technology, courtesy of potential collaborations with tech giants TSMC and Samsung. As we await the arrival of Android devices powered by Gen 3, the tech realm is already abuzz with the boundless possibilities Gen 4 is poised to unveil.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has brought forward significant advancements in mobile chipset technology, setting a new bar for performance, power efficiency, and audio quality. However, with the revelation of a 3nm node and a new Oryon CPU in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the tech community is keenly awaiting the next leap in Qualcomm’s chipset evolution.