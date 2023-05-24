Simple Guide to Copy SSD to New SSD on Windows 10

Need to copy SSD to a new SSD on Windows 10

If you’re looking to upgrade your computer’s storage by replacing your old SSD with a new SSD, you may be wondering how to transfer all your data from the old SSD to the new one. The good news is that transferring data from one SSD to another on Windows 10 is a straightforward process.

Upgrading to a new SSD can significantly improve your computer’s performance. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step-by-step on how to clone SSD to SSD on Windows 10 . Keep reading if you are interested in.

Reasons for copying SSD to another one

There are several reasons why you may need to clone an SSD to another SSD on Windows 10:

Upgrading to a larger SSD: If you’ve run out of storage space on your current SSD, upgrading to a larger SSD can provide you with more space to store your files and programs.

Replacing a failing SSD: If your old SSD is experiencing issues or is about to fail, cloning it to a new SSD can provide you with a fresh start and prevent data loss.

Improving performance: If you’re looking to improve your computer’s performance, upgrading to a faster SSD can make a significant difference.

But what is the easiest and most secure way to clone SSD to another one, or to clone NVMe to NVMe ? Luckily, you are in the right place. In the following content, you will master the best SSD cloning software to finish the task without effort.

What is the best and secure SSD copying tool?

Speaking of the best SSD cloning software , AOMEI Backupper Professional can be the most suitable one for you. With its Disk clone feature, you can clone SSD from GPT to GPT or even clone MBR to GPT without conversion. Following are some of its excellent features that you can benefit from:

It support clone all SSD types, including SATA, PCIe, M.2, U.2, mSATA, etc. and support all SSD brands, like Toshiba, WD, Seagate, Samsung, Intel, HP, etc.

To clone SSD to a larger SSD, you can use sector-by-sector clone to ensure the integrity of cloned data.

It will copy only used sectors by default, which allows you to clone larger HDD to smaller SSD.

Moving on, you can follow the stepwise guide to finish copy SSD to SSD on Windows 10.

Graphical steps to copy SSD to SSD with AOMEI Backupper

Before you do:

Prepare a new SSD with enough capacity to hold all your data copying from the old SSD.

A SATA-to-USB cable or an external hard drive enclosure to connect the new SSD to your computer.

Prepare the best SSD cloning software AOMEI Backupper downloaded on your PC.

Backup files on the target SSD first if there are any important data still work for you.

Steps for how to copy SSD to SSD on Windows 10:

Step 1. Launch AOMEI Backupper on your computer. Click on Clone and then Disk Clone. To clone Windows 10 to the SSD only, please use the System Clone feature.

Step 2. Set the source SSD and the target SSD to be prepared. Make sure you’ve chosen the correct SSDs, or the task may fail to process.

Step 3. Confirm the SSD copying operations. It is recommended to tick SSD Alignment to improve the performance of the target SSD. You can still customize your clone settings before clicking Start Clone.

In the end

Copying SSD to new SSD on Windows 10 may seem like a daunting task, but with the right tool and method, it can be done quickly and easily. By following these simple steps listed above with AOMEI Backupper, you can upgrade your computer’s performance and enjoy the benefits of a lightning-fast SSD.