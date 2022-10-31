Lexar NS 10 240GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD Review

When it comes to storage solutions, there are only a handful of brands that come to mind. Now there’s a new entrant in that crowd, Lexar. The company has been making storage peripherals like SSDs for quite some time now. We now have their NS 10 240GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD in for review.

Priced at just under INR 2,000, this SSD lies on the lower spectrum of drives and would compete with the likes of WD Green for roughly the same price. The thing that should be known is that this is a SATA III SSD and not the PCIe model, so speeds will naturally be low. So should you invest in the Lexar NS 10 240GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD? Let’s find out in our review.

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Lexar NS 10 2.5-inch internal SSD

User instruction manual

Warranty Guide

Performance

This is SATA III SSD and that shows in its form factor. As of writing this review, the Lexar NS 10 SSD is being offered in two storage options: 120GB and 240GB. Both are priced relatively under INR 2,000. The SSD comes in this heavy-duty cover shielding off the components effectively. The sequential read speed of about 430 MB/s and write speeds mostly lie mostly reach up to 395 MB/s. This is the same across the two models, which generally is not the case with its PCIe counterparts.

The installation process is easy and can be easily done by slotting the module in a SATA III slot in a laptop or PC or you could get an external enclosure and use the SSD over a USB 3.0 controller. The formatted capacity of our unit was just shy of 210GBs out of the box which is perfectly normal.

The drive is aimed at casual users who are looking to shift from HDD to SSDs at a fraction of the cost. The unit is certainly not for performance users or high-performance computing (HPC) systems. Upon Using the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, the read and write speed numbers were similar to what we reported above with a slight change if the drive is used in an enclosure. We did notice some dip in the numbers after putting the drive under several benchmark rounds. This is could be attributed to thermal throttling since there is no heat spreader on it.

Pros

Ease of Use

Reliable

Affordable

Cons