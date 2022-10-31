ShareChat appoints Gaurav Jain as its Head of Emerging Business

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.), India’s largest homegrown social media company with brands like Moj and ShareChat, has appointed Gaurav Jain as Head of Emerging Business to lead its monetization efforts. At ShareChat, Gaurav will focus on reaching mid-market and SMB clients and head the independent agency network in India.

Gaurav has over 15 years of experience in monetizing digital platforms in India and the APAC region. Before joining ShareChat, Gaurav was with Snap Inc and led business expansion for the APAC region. He has also worked with global tech companies like Meta and Google, building their mid-market business, monetization, strategizing sales, revenue development, and agency relationships. At ShareChat and Moj, Gaurav will focus on tapping into India’s burgeoning small and medium advertiser base and a long list of regional champion brands who have started migrating from traditional advertising channels to digital platforms.

Welcoming Gaurav, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder of ShareChat & Moj, said, “We are happy to have Gaurav on board with us to lead monetization of emerging businesses for ShareChat. As longtail merchants and MSMEs are transitioning to digital advertising, ShareChat and Moj are the foremost platforms to reach the Bharat audience. In the past year, we have developed several services and offerings tailored for brands keen to engage with their audience based in the regional markets. We are creating customizable hyperlocal advertising solutions that allow business owners to target customers in their preferred local languages with affordable price points and high ROI opportunities. Gaurav’s rich experience and expertise in growing mid-market segments will surely help us in achieving leadership in local markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj, said, “I am delighted to become a part of India’s largest homegrown social media company. While ShareChat is the one-stop social platform for Bharat, in a short span, Moj has become the largest Indian short-form video app for young Indians. The rising demand for regional language content is making brands turn to localized and culturally targeted advertising. Regionally customized ads are helping raise brand awareness much faster and more effectively. India’s mid-market enterprises are rapidly growing and are ripe to move into the digital space. I strongly believe that ShareChat and Moj are the ideal platforms for MSMEs and SMBs to gain targeted access to their desired audience.”

ShareChat has been rapidly expanding its self-serve ads platform, allowing SMBs, D2C businesses, and advertisers to drive targeted awareness for their brands. Within a year, over 2400 businesses have been able to reach and engage with more than 400 million MAUs on ShareChat and Moj that are spread across every part of India. With deep insights and wide reach in India, ShareChat provides micro-segmentation of its audience and creates personalized multilingual campaigns with hyperlocal targeting. ShareChat’s self-serve ads platform provides various ad targeting mechanisms, including features to create innovative and personalized advertisements, in the desired regional language, in the form of in-feed display banners, in-feed videos, and interstitial exit ads.