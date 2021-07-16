So, you are currently in college, living on a tight budget, and looking for ways to make some money. First of all, let us reassure you that you’re not alone шn this! But, how to change the situation?

The solution is rather obvious – you need to get a job. Easier said than done, right?

Indeed, landing a job (especially a good and high-paying one) can be a real challenge while you are still a student and, most likely, still have zero work experience. And if you are looking for job opportunities in the IT field, in particular, the situation can get even more complicated.

But don’t get worried yet. Luckily, you’ve landed on the right page. In this article, we will tell you about the top seven IT jobs that you can get with no experience. Let’s see what options you have!

Social Media Manager

As a student, we bet that you are feeling extremely confident and comfortable using social networks. But, have you ever thought about getting paid for using Instagram or Facebook? If not, be sure to consider this option!

Although it may not be that obvious, a social media manager (SMM) job does qualify as an IT job, sort of. So, this is the first option to look at. With a median salary of $48+ K a year and fairly moderate demands to potential employees, SMM can be a perfect option for an entry-level specialist. And, what is even better, it can be done 100% online, which is perfect for students.

Digital Marketing Manager

The core role of a digital marketing manager is building and implementing effective digital marketing strategies to help a company or brand boost recognition, attract new clients and drive sales. Similar to the SMM position, this job can be scored even without any experience.

Thus, as long as you are creative and have a good sense of what works in terms of marketing, you can give it a shot.

The median salary for such specialists is $54k. The demands for candidates are also mild in many cases. However, this kind of work will likely require 100% of your time and commitment, which means you might need to find your paper writer in order to balance out your studies and career.

Junior Web Developer

Another worthy opportunity out there is a role of a junior web developer. This kind of job can be full-time, part-time, and even remote, which means that everyone should be able to find something to suit their needs.

The market’s average pay for jr. web developers constitutes $54k+ a year and many employers are willing to hire talented but inexperienced specialists. However, if you decide to apply for such positions, be sure that you meet the potential employer’s needs in terms of skills. Though it may not require years of experience, landing such a job will definitely require having solid web development skills.

Junior Web Designer

Another similar option is a junior web designer job. It can offer you a flexible schedule, an opportunity to work from home, and an average salary of $48k.

Landing such positions, whether it’s full-time or as a freelancer, is actually possible even if you are still a student and have never worked before. However, just like the previous option, it will require you to possess certain knowledge and skills. Namely, you have to be well-versed in design fundamentals, have a solid understanding of HTML & CSS, and be proficient in using common design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite and similar.

Content Marketing Manager

If you have a creative mind and passion for writing, editing, and otherwise managing web content, then this IT job might be a perfect choice. In a nutshell, a content marketing manager is responsible for the creation and further promotion of the brand’s content, such as blog posts, social media posts, newsletters, and so on.

This option has several big benefits. First of all, it pays well – the average salary on the market is $62k, which is higher compared to the other roles we’ve mentioned earlier. And, secondly, it can be a very interesting position for someone who loves generating ideas and challenging themselves. And, lastly, it also can be done online, which makes it easier to balance with your studies.

Data Analyst

Another cool career opportunity in IT for entry-level candidates is data analytics. With a fairly high median salary of $60k+ and mild requirements, this job can be perfect for aspiring professionals.

How hard is data analysis? Here comes the best part. Among a wide variety of IT roles, data analytics is rather easy to master. Basically, a data analyst collects and analyzes different sorts of data. Often, it implies analyzing metrics, surveys, statistics, and other types of information. Thus, the main requirements for candidates are to be proficient with databases and have strong analytical skills.

Web Editor

Finally, the last option on our list is a job as a web editor. This opportunity will perfectly suit students with some tech skills and a passion for writing and editing. Basically, web editors are responsible for uploading, formatting, and optimizing the ready-made content for the web with the goal to make it look good to visitors.

What do you need to get hired? As an entry-level position, it typically doesn’t require any previous work experience. Among the most sought-after skills for this role are the knowledge of WordPress and other popular content management systems, and at least some copywriting skills. In return, you can get a nice IT job with a median salary of $46k.

The Bottom Line

Feeling tired of trying to make ends meet? It’s no longer a problem! After reading this article, you should have a better idea of the jobs that are available out there for an IT student with no experience.

Each of the options discussed above can be your next big opportunity. So, all that is left for you to do is to compare the options and choose something that feels right to you. Good luck!