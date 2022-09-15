Sennheiser redefines audio excellence with the launch of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless in the Indian market

Committed to redefine the standard for sophisticated listening, Sennheiser today expanded its highly acclaimed range of Momentum series with the launch of MOMENTUM 4 Wireless in the Indian market. Built with perfection to raise the bar even higher with best-in-class sound, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless comes built with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Priced at INR 34990, the newly launched headsets are packed with smart, intuitive features that enhance every interaction and an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours.

“Our MOMENTUM range has always set the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound,” says Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser. “The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering best-in-class sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ and a new Sound Personalization feature, users can listen in their own customized way.”

Experience superior sound, hear every detail

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless delivers Sennheiser’s Signature Sound that surpasses everything in its class – letting users enjoy their music as never before. Thanks to an audiophile-inspired acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless provides brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. Its next generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures users stay immersed, hearing every thrilling detail even in noisy environments.

Alternatively, when users need to talk to others or hear surrounding sounds without removing their MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, the versatile Transparency Mode lets them hear outside sounds through the headphones at a touch. And for a truly tailored experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control app makes it easy to customize the sound using the Built-in EQ, sound modes and the new Sound Personalization feature. This assesses the user’s listening preferences and adjusts the listening experience according to their taste.

With the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless every interaction is effortless. Calls and voice assistant interaction is incredibly natural and disturbance-free thanks to an advanced 2×2 digital beamforming microphone array and automatic wind noise suppression, which guarantees superior voice pick-up.

Enjoy exceptional comfort

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless defines elegance with an all-new design that perfectly balances exceptional comfort and streamlined style. For all-day use without fatigue, it combines lightweight with a richly padded headband and deep cushioned earpads. Meanwhile, the low-friction hinge mechanism easily adjusts to guarantee a great fit without placing excess pressure on the user’s head. The fold-flat design is also comfortable when worn around the neck and can be easily slipped into a bag or backpack in the slim case when on the go.

An effortlessly smart user experience

With an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours and fast charging capability that can provide a further six hours listening in just 10 minutes, MOMENTUM 4 Wireless keeps the entertainment coming for long listening sessions and long-haul travel alike. Every interaction is effortless, and every need anticipated: Smart Pause halts playback when the headphones are taken off and resumes when placed back on the ears, so users never miss a beat, while Auto On/Off rapidly powers up the headset when it’s picked up and shuts down to save energy when not in use.

The touchpad interface of the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, combined with voice and sound prompts, make controlling music, calls and voice assistants intuitive and easy to navigate. Set up is also simple thanks to Bluetooth device management that allows multiple devices to be connected at the same time.

Pricing and availability

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless will be available at a price of INR 34990 starting today across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com andAmazon.in The product comes in black and white colour options. However, the white color variant will be available for sale at a later date.