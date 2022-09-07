Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review – Just one word, “Amazing”

Ads

The truly wireless industry is bursting to the seams with incredible products from a variety of makers, both high-end and entry-level. One of those brands is the high-end audio equipment maker Sennheiser. Currently, Apple sits on top of this segment which has been a revenue-making stream for the brand and has somehow completely controlled the market for truly wireless earbuds with AirPods, Sennheiser is pushing back with quality products in a bid to cater to the hind-end buyer.

Sennheiser recently announced the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, their new top-of-the-line fully wireless earbuds with ANC and a battery life of 28 hours. All of this comes at a cost of INR 24,990 (the offer price is INR 19,990). We’ve had the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for a little more than three weeks. Are the Momentum True Wireless 3’s overall sound and experience worth the money? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.2

Drivers – 7mm Dynamic Drivers

Controls – Touch Controls

Earbud Weight – 6gms

Claimed Battery Life – Up to 7 Hours/ Up to 28 hours with the case

Number of Microphones – three mics (each side)

Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Extra ear tips (S, M, L size)

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

The casing has a rectangular, block-like appearance up front with rounded corners and sides. Despite being large and thick, the case may fit in a pocket of a pair of jeans because of the rounded edges. The exterior of the earbud case is wrapped in fabric, giving it possibly the most opulent appearance and feel. When open or closed, the case’s lid feels substantial and high-end. On the lid is an enormous silver embossed Sennheiser logo, and the front has a USB C charging connector and a status LED. There is no pairing or reset button; instead, the touch panel on the earbuds is used for these functions.

The earbuds themselves are composed of high-quality plastic with a matte finish and have a strong feel to them. They are in-ear style, come with three different-sized silicon ear tips for a bespoke fit, and include a touch surface that carries the prominent Sennheiser branding. The earbuds include a few microphone holes all around them and an in-ear proximity sensor on the inside. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are heavier than the previous version, yet they are still quite comfortable to wear.

Performance

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.2 and offer four audio codecs: aptX, aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC. Let’s start with the connection procedure. The Bluetooth connection is mostly dependable, and the Bluetooth range is acceptable. Both Android and iOS users may download the Sennheiser companion app, which the earbuds link to.

The pairing process runs without a hitch. The moment the buds are taken out of the case and placed in pairing mode for the first time, they come to life. Now all you need to do is look for the earbuds on the Bluetooth panel of your phone and tap the pair button. The Sennheiser Smart Control app may also be used to set up the earbuds.

The app has a ton of features, such as an equalizer where you can specify unique parameters or choose from pre-built presets. Users may adjust their Side Tone, Noise Cancellation, and Transparent Hearing settings. Additionally, you can upgrade the firmware, activate in-ear detection, auto-accept calls, and view the current codec being used via the app.

Sennheiser’s proprietary 7mm True Response transducers, which are dynamic and bassy, are included in the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds. A benefit of the Momentum True Wireless 3 is that it comes with a balanced tone; this allows for the potential of altering these through the app. Moving on to the audio quality, you can hear a good amount of bass, crisp mids, and brilliant, clear trebles. The earphones are louder and match the competition. For the price, we would have preferred LDAC or Doby Atmos support, but both are sadly lacking.

By adjusting the equalization in the Smart Control app, the user may change the audio output. Additionally, there is a bass boost option with presets that increase the bass or the voice for podcast listening. The app also gives users detailed controls to customize the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) settings as per the user’s taste. The buds performed admirably with the ANC throughout our tests, on par with the competition.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 sports a 3-microphone beam-forming array to better capture caller voices and improve call quality. The usage of ANC can also enhance call clarity by reducing background noise. Under our testing, the person on the other end of the phone consistently reported hearing our voice loud and clear, even in challenging circumstances.

Each earbud has a 77mAh battery, while the charging case has a cell with a capacity of 890mAh. According to Sennheiser, the earbuds’ battery life is 7 hours on their own and 28 hours with the charging case. With ANC on and the volume at about 60% throughout our testing, the buds lasted just a bit under 6 hours. These do offer fast charging, and with the included cable it takes around 1.5 hours to fully charge the earbuds and the case.