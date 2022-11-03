Home News Sennheiser brings the much-awaited Multipoint connectivity update to the MOMENTUM True Wireless...

Sennheiser brings the much-awaited Multipoint connectivity update to the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Sennheiser today announced the much-awaited firmware update on the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in the Indian market. Available via the Smart Control App (iOS, Android), the new update enables multipoint device connectivity and a high-resolution sound mode for convenience and quality with just a tap.

“Our latest update reflects the dynamic ways people want to use MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, including our most-requested feature – multipoint. For example, one can switch from their favorite music streaming app to join an incoming conference call from their laptop – and back again – without having to reconnect manually.”, said Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser. “And our new high-resolution sound mode enhances the listening experience even further, letting customers enjoy wireless audio that rivals the rich and lively detail found in a wired connection.” 

The power of connection

Now, the premium MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 sound experience is available on multiple devices with a simple tap. The latest update allows users to instantly switch between two paired devices for dynamic management of active connections. Examples include streaming a podcast on a smartphone before switching over to an incoming video call, shifting from a television series on your tablet to a mobile voice call, and balancing voice calls between work and personal phones. Multipoint also switches back to the original audio source device if a call is answered mid-stream, and otherwise allows for effortless switching between two Bluetooth audio devices. Lastly, the multipoint update allows for seamless switching through all mutually supported codecs, such as aptX Adaptive, and SBC – even across mobile operating system platforms from various manufacturers.

Next level performance

Bringing listeners even closer to the details in their music, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 update also introduces a high-resolution sound mode featuring 24-bit depth and 96 kHz sample rate capability, unlocking sound quality comparable to a wired headphone. By connecting MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 to an audio source also using the aptX Adaptive codec, this mode increases the Bluetooth bitrate up to 420 kilobits per second for optimum sound. In RF-challenged environments, such as bustling public transportation, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 may utilize the codec’s data scaling capabilities to seamlessly adapt the connection integrity at any given moment. Users can enable the high-resolution sound mode via Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, making MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 the ideal companion for all popular music streaming services and their highest quality subscription tiers.

Availability

Multipoint and high-resolution mode are available after updating the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 to the latest firmware (Release 2.10.19 or higher) and updating the Smart Control App (App Store, Google Play; release 4.1.5 or higher).  The release also contains numerous optimizations and enhancements for Bluetooth and touch control features.

Previous articleAirtel powers the swanky new terminal in Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru with ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR