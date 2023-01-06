Sennheiser brings sheer listening experience for audiophiles with the launch of IE 200 at CES 2023

Leading the way in offering premium audio for the audiophile community, Sennheiser today expanded its highly acclaimed IE range with the global launch of the all-new IE 200 at CES 2023. The newest member of the IE family shares considerable DNA with its renowned siblings but seeks to bring pure listening pleasure to a broader audience. With exceptional detail, clarity, and impact, users can now expect quality and features that are usually reserved for top-of-the-line devices.

“It is exciting to see Indian customers being more nuanced about embracing high quality audio with premium products that elevate their listening experience. Our dynamic range of IE products has been able to revolutionize this space by creating benchmarks in delivering premium audio. Committed to the Indian market and continuing our history of excellence with the IE range, we are thrilled to announce the global launch of the Sennheiser IE 200 with an open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound,” says Mr. Kapil Gulati, Sales Director – Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova. “With balanced, true-to-life audio reproduction, users will be able to hear the details that they’ve been missing in ordinary headphones.”

Quality fit for audiophiles

The IE 200 enables seasoned hi-fi enthusiasts and newcomers alike to experience new dimensions of sound quality. Based on 15 years of Sennheiser TrueResponse Transducer technology, the IE 200 features a 7-millimeter extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality. A hallmark of the IE family, the latest addition to the in-ear lineup continues to bring superbly balanced and realistic audio to an ultra-compact form factor.

With IE 200, nothing stands between the user and discovering new sonic landscapes. Harmonic distortion is almost non-existent, with a natural frequency response curve typically found in earphones costing significantly more. Furthermore, the IE 200 can appeal to a variety of listening preferences thanks to its unique dual-tuning feature. Audiophiles can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance of their audio experience – from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence.

Comfortably Connected

With an exceptionally comfortable fit, IE 200 is made for uninterrupted listening sessions. Able to accommodate ears of all sizes, their inconspicuous design boasts a proven ergonomic design that promotes a secure seal and lasting comfort. Viscoelastic foam and silicone ear adapters in multiple sizes block ambient distractions while maximizing low-end response. A revised, braided cable reduces handling noise, and terminates to widely a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors for connection to countless audiophile devices.

Pricing and availability

The Sennheiser IE 200 will be available for pre-order globally on January 17, 2023, and will go on sale from January 31, 2023 across all online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Headphone Zone and The Audio Store along with premium retail outlets at INR 14990.