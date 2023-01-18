Sennheiser announces massive discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced exciting offers across its range of best-selling products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The sale will offer customers an opportunity to get hands-on Sennheiser’s premium range of products such as the Sennheiser HD 458, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition amongst others.

Momentum True Wireless 3 – A superior sound experiences with Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Encased in a design that is defined using high-quality materials and precise workmanship, the Momentum True Wireless 3 offer a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level. The new Sound Personalization feature provides an enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test to setup the perfect sound for each user’s individual hearing. The earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts to your environment and an extensive battery life with playtime upto 28 hours.

Retailed at INR 24,990, the Momentum True Wireless 3 will be exclusively available for INR 17,990

CX Plus SE True Wireless – A special design edition with Active Noise Cancellation, Customizable Touch Controls, and 24-Hour Battery Life

The Sennheiser CX PLUS Special Edition true wireless have a brushed matte surface to complement the signature sound made possible by its German-engineered TrueResponse transducer. The CX PLUS SE are compact earbuds with a secure fit, 24 hours of playback time with a charging case and a IPX4-rated splash resistance. This bespoke acoustic system brings audiophile technology to the everyday listener delivering stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble for fatigue-free all-day listening. The Active Noise Cancellation ensures clarity without distractions, even in a noisy environment. Meanwhile, the Transparent Mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds. Even customizable touch controls allow for bespoke commands to be assigned intuitively and easily to control audio, calls, and access voice assistants

Retailed at INR 14,990, the CX Plus SE True wireless will be exclusively available for INR 6,990

Sennheiser CX True Wireless earphones that offer a sleeker, smarter, and more connected experience

Built to offer a thrilling, high-quality listening experience with the effortless ease of use, The CX True wireless earbuds features the proprietary TrueResponse transducer which is developed for Sennheiser’s range of premium earphones. This bespoke acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. The Sennheiser Smart Control App and built-in EQ allow for custom tailoring of the listening experience, whether notching up the intensity of the music with the Bass Boost preset, relaxing with a podcast, or enhancing audio for a phone call. The earbuds also come with long-lasting battery and portable charging case, providing an impressive 27 hours of playback time and all-day comfort.