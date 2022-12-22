Christmas 2022: The Ultimate Last Minute Gifting Guide to Make you the Perfect Santa

What better way to usher in the holiday spirit than by giving loved ones something incredibly special during the most wonderful time of the year. With the sound of bells ringing and Santa’s sledge almost ready for take-off, you may feel like it is crunch time, but don’t worry; we’re here to help. So, if the kids have been naughty or nice, here is a last-minute gifting guide which features a variety of options which will win you the crown of the perfect Santa.

Fujifilm Instax Camera mini11

Help a loved one to capture the joy of Christmas with this futuristic camera. Grab the stylish, lightweight and user-friendly Instax Fujifilm mini 11 slim camera which has an automatic exposure feature and calculates the brightness of the environment and adjusts the shutter speed accordingly. It also has automatic exposure control and light adjustment. Mini 11 also provides the best picture not only in the standard mode but also while taking selfies thanks to the slick built-in selfie lens. The camera also has customizable shutter buttons. The Instax Mini 11 camera box comes with colour film (20 shots per pack), an Instax fridge magnet, and batteries.

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer – STH3000/20

When shopping for the ultimate trendsetter, keep in mind that the gift will need to cater to all their sartorial demands. And if there’s one product that never disappoints, it’s the Philips Steam & Go Handheld Garment Steamer, or what we call a portable piece of magic. Its compact, lightweight, and extremely efficient nature turns the dream of having a crease-free wardrobe into a reality, even when you’re using it on-the-go. Moreover, its ergonomic design makes it easier for anyone to steam clothes while holding it vertically or horizontally, and the SmartFlow heated plate ensures no water spillage. Oh, and it comes beautifully wrapped in an exclusive storage bag that takes care of the aesthetic quotient of the gift.

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth

The party and holiday season begin and what can be the best Christmas gift ideas than portable speakers? These can easily be carried wherever you go whether it’s for a house party or a vacation. Experience the true immersive sound with a pumping driver delivering 10W of audio and connect to the music that you love. Its powerful 1800mAh battery offers a playback time of up to 7 hours. Its integrated controls allow for an easy user interface, ensuring that nothing stands between you and your favourite music.

Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60

We all have that one family member that is a sneakerhead and is always looking for the better deals. However, maintaining the perfect condition of such cherished goods is equally crucial (and challenging!). To make you the hero of their life once more, we’re here, or more precisely Philips is here. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is a gizmo that will amaze your sibling and put a stop to their numerous excursions to the dry cleaners. Sneaker cleaning might typically be a laborious task, but not with this convenient, compact, and lightweight gadget. In order to get started cleaning your sneakers right away, the device is battery-powered and includes 4x AA batteries. Further it offers a powerful clean anytime, anyplace with up to 500 rotations per minute.

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Handheld 800W

INALSA hand vacuum cleaner features enhanced and improved HEPA filters which can capture 99.97% debris, dander and dust. Exquisite workmanship with notable durability provides you unparalleled user experience. Bringing you a quieter cleaning experience with 3 attachments to meets all satisfactions. This vacuum cleaner suck out as small as microns dust and particles hidden deeply in sofas and mattresses. Dirt just can’t hide anymore!!