Saregama Brings Back The Old World Charm With A Collection of Vinyls

Saregama is proud to announce the launch of LP vinyl record collection featuring most iconic songs by the legendary artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Asha Bhosle. These legends are synonymous with the golden era of Bollywood music and their contribution to Indian music is immense, and their songs continue to be popular even today.

These vinyl records aim to bring back the charm of the golden era of Indian music and will be a treat for music enthusiasts of all generations. The connoisseurs of music will now be able to experience the magic of these legends in its original form, just as it was meant to be heard. The vinyl records are a true celebration of the rich heritage of Indian music and a testament to the enduring popularity of these legends.

Saregama is dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of India, and the launch of this vinyl collection is a significant step in that direction. We invite music lovers to join us in celebrating the music of these legends and to own a piece of music history.

A dedicated vinyl record features 10 original tracks of each artist. The disc is formatted to support 33+1⁄3 R.P.M speed with a 12inch diameter featuring 10 original tracks. Check these vinyls out on www.saregama.com