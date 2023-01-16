Gizmore debuts Blaze Max with 1.85-inch BIG display and 15-day battery backup at unbeatable price of Rs 1,199

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced the launch of Blaze Max. The company has made strong inroads in the affordable smartwatch space with its feature-packed big display watches and is now taking the bar a notch higher with Blaze Max, which comes with a 1.85-inch Edge To Edge Curved IPS display and has a bigger screen to body ratio. The smartwatch delivers 15 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch supports 450 NITS brightness and has an Always-On Display which is normally a feature of high-end smartwatches, making it comfortable and easy to use in all conditions.

Smartwatches have become one of the fastest-growing product categories, and consumers are increasingly relying on these devices to track their health and fitness. Keeping the target group’s needs in mind, Gizmore Blaze Max is equipped with a host of health and fitness trackers that help users lead healthier lifestyles. The multiple sports mode on the Gizmore Blaze Max allows users to keep a tab on the changes and experience the difference. It also offers integration with JYOU PRO Health Suit, enabling people to track their step count, SpO2 level, heart rate, calorie burn, hydration alert, menstrual tracker, guided breathing & stress management, and sleep monitor.

The smartwatch comes with an IP67 rating, making it an ideal companion for any workout. Users can also keep a tab on the weather, including the air quality index, on the home screen. Gizmore Blaze Max has inbuilt games and a calculator. Its intuitive split-screen features allow users to multitask like a pro. It also has Hindi language support, which makes it easier to use.

Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder Gizmore said, “Gizmore has been focusing on launching feature-packed, big-display smartwatches. Our consistent efforts have been well rewarded, and there is a strong demand for premium-looking devices. The customer trust we have earned keeps inspiring us to focus on innovation and technology to introduce even better products. With Gizmore Blaze Max, we are launching the first of its kind 1.85-inch display smartwatch at a sub Rs 1,500 price point. We believe this smartwatch will help us in strengthening our position in the big display smartwatch segment”.

Gizmore Blaze Max is enabled with Bluetooth calling feature and BT music that facilitates users to effortlessly accept and reject calls from the watch itself and connect with their near and dear ones. It has features like call Mute, unmute , call switch to phone , volume control on watch itself and comes with a dedicated speaker for call clarity. The smartwatch also supports AI-based Voice Assistance Commands, making it super easy to use. Packed with features, Gizmore Blaze Max also delivers an exceptional 15-day battery on a single charge.

The trendy smartwatch will be available in three captivating colours – Black, Burgundy and Grey. To match the style of all users, the latest smartwatch from Gizmore supports multiple watch faces.

The Blaze Max has the best-in-class pricing and is available for just Rs 1,199/- on Flipkart starting January 16, 2022. Gizmore is also the PLATINUM Sponsor for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, and the entire smartwatch range from the brand will be available at attractive price points.