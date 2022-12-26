DIESEL Launches The Griffed Gen 6, “The Next Generation Of Smartwatches

DIESEL unveils the new Griffed Gen 6 Smartwatch, the brand’s latest wearable where style, innovation, and technology blend together. The smartwatch boasts features such as increased speed and performance with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, rapid charging, wellness features and more.

The DIESEL Griffed Gen 6 combines utility through its clip aesthetic and Diesel ethos on the display; it comes with multiple bezel colorway options like silver/black, gunmetal/black and silver and bracelet in stainless steel, DIESEL branded nylon and silicone, and leather.

Notable features include:

Companion App : This new app offers a richer experience for browsing and customizing watch faces, viewing your health and wellness data. Customize other various settings from tiles to Smart Battery Modes.

: This new app offers a richer experience for browsing and customizing watch faces, viewing your health and wellness data. Customize other various settings from tiles to Smart Battery Modes. Powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ ( Wear OS 3 ).

the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ ( ). Faster Charging Time : Two times faster than Gen 5, takes 30 minutes to reach 80% battery

: Two times faster than Gen 5, takes 30 minutes to reach 80% battery Technology: Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform that allows for superior performance, better battery life and connectivity

that allows for superior performance, better battery life and connectivity Amazon Alexa for Smart Watches: Use the Amazon Alexa Wear OS App to set-up Alexa, enabling a variety of requests, such as asking for directions, view and edit your shopping lists, provide a weather update, and much more. Alexa will either speak the response or show it on the display, all from your wrist!

Use the Amazon Alexa Wear OS App to set-up Alexa, enabling a variety of requests, such as asking for directions, view and edit your shopping lists, provide a weather update, and much more. Alexa will either speak the response or show it on the display, all from your wrist! Measure SpO2 : Get estimated blood oxygen measurements to see how well oxygen is flowing.

: Get estimated blood oxygen measurements to see how well oxygen is flowing. Check Heart Rate Zones : See heart rate and understand how hard the heart is working at all times

: See heart rate and understand how hard the heart is working at all times Get Sleep Insights: View sleep quality and history, monitor restfulness and set sleep goals

View sleep quality and history, monitor restfulness and set sleep goals Customizable Dials: Perfect for those looking to customize the watch face and access quick settings.

Perfect for those looking to customize the watch face and access quick settings. Phone Dialer : Lets you make and receive calls right on the watch when bluetooth is paired with your phone.

: Lets you make and receive calls right on the watch when bluetooth is paired with your phone. Music: Spotify and YouTube Music allows users to control music playback while online and offline.

allows users to control music playback while online and offline. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE.

Google Wallet: The fast, simple way to pay in stores with your smartwatch. Tap to pay allows users to leave their wallets at home and pay using the watch, where contactless payments are available. (Only available for Android™users)

The DIESEL Griffed Gen 6 becomes available today for INR 25,995 at Dieselindia.com and in select Diesel stores. For more information, visit the Diesel website.