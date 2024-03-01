Samsung’s New MicroSD Cards: Engineered for AI and Durability

Samsung has recently announced its latest innovation in storage solutions, the PRO Ultimate microSD cards, which are designed to meet the increasing demands of professional content creators and the evolving needs of mobile computing and on-device AI​​​​. These new microSD cards bring together speed, reliability, and toughness to offer an unparalleled storage solution.

Key Highlights:

Best-in-Class Speed : With read speeds up to 200 MB/s and write speeds of 130 MB/s, these cards set a new standard for data transfer rates.

: With read speeds up to 200 MB/s and write speeds of 130 MB/s, these cards set a new standard for data transfer rates. Increased Reliability and Durability : Enhanced with multi-proof protection, these cards are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering peace of mind to users.

: Enhanced with multi-proof protection, these cards are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering peace of mind to users. Optimized for High-Performance Media : Ideal for use in a wide range of devices, from DSLR cameras to action cameras and drones.

: Ideal for use in a wide range of devices, from DSLR cameras to action cameras and drones. Versatile Storage Options: Available in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, catering to various user needs.

Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

The PRO Ultimate series is engineered to handle the rigorous demands of high-resolution content creation and storage. Whether it’s for capturing 4K UHD videos or transferring large files efficiently, these cards offer best-in-class read and write speeds, thanks to the adoption of the UHS-I interface. This significant speed boost not only enhances workflow efficiency but also ensures that users can quickly access and transfer their data without any bottlenecks.

Durability Meets Versatility

One of the standout features of Samsung’s PRO Ultimate microSD cards is their robust build quality. Designed to endure the toughest conditions, these cards come with multi-proof protection, ensuring they remain reliable in various environments – from water exposure to extreme temperatures. This level of durability makes them an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals who require a storage solution that can keep up with their adventurous or demanding projects.

Furthermore, the cards’ compatibility extends across a wide range of devices. This includes Android smartphones, tablets, PCs, drones, and more, making them a versatile option for different types of users and applications.

Availability and Pricing

The PRO Ultimate microSD cards are now available in three storage capacities, with prices ranging from $20.99 for the 128GB model to $64.99 for the 512GB variant. This pricing strategy makes these high-performance cards accessible to a broad audience, from professional content creators to everyday users seeking reliable and fast storage solutions.

A Step Forward in Mobile and AI Technology

In addition to the PRO Ultimate series, Samsung has also introduced the PRO Endurance microSD cards, tailored for continuous recording applications such as surveillance, dash cams, and body cams. These cards are engineered to last, offering up to 140K hours (over 16 years) of recording time, which is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to providing solutions that cater to specific user needs​​.

Conclusion

Samsung’s introduction of the PRO Ultimate and PRO Endurance microSD cards marks a significant advancement in storage technology, offering users a blend of speed, reliability, and durability. These cards are not just storage devices; they are essential tools that empower professionals and enthusiasts alike to capture, store, and access their content with ease, regardless of their environment. With these innovations, Samsung continues to lead the way in redefining the capabilities of portable storage solutions for the modern era of mobile computing and on-device AI.