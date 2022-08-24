ASUS expands its Creator Series portfolio with 6 new laptops in India

Ads

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with the launch of its six new Creator Series laptops for the Indian market. Designed for content creators and consumers with a creative edge, the new range of ASUS’ Creator Series laptops include the flagship Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED & Pro 16X OLED along with ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED & 16 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED & 16X OLED . The pricing of the new Zenbook lineup starts from INR 1,44,990, the Studiobook lineup from INR 1,99,990, and the Vivobook Pro lineup from INR 67,990/- onwards and will be available online and offline. Designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists, Creator Series devices are equipped with innovative designs and cutting-edge technologies that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we strive to be the pioneer whenever there is an opportunity for introducing new technology, and the launch of our Creator series is a step towards bringing something special for the creators’ community yet again. We have designed and built laptops in a way to remove creativity barriers from our workflow to offer incredible performance, design, and the burgeoning ecosystem for creators, who are always on the move and those who prefer to work in their dedicated workspace.”

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Ads

The new ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402), a powerful and compact dual-screen creator laptop features a next-generation ScreenPad™ Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the innovative Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS) auto-tilting (by 12 degrees) design that improves cooling as well as provides a comfortable angle for a seamless and immersive visual experience. The new ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a perfectly well-rounded powerhouse available in 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor capacity with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (clocking 4800MHz) and 512GB/ 1 TB PCIe Gen 4.0×4 Performance SSD storage. Further, creator-grade NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti GPU (4GB) is cooled for extreme performance by ASUS IceCool Plus technology that improves the graphics-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering and video editing.

This time, there will also be variants with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Evo certification, catering to a larger productivity-focused audience.

For studio-class visuals, the world-leading 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 main Dolby Vision® touchscreen has a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, PANTONE Validated color accuracy, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for the deepest blacks to render ultra-realistic detail in even the darkest scenes. The MIL-STD 810H certified premium notebook comes with a magnesium-aluminum body for higher durability; weighing 1.7Kg and 17.9mm thin.

In terms of accessibility and convenience, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (for 40Gb/s data, 100W power, and external 4K displays), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, microSD Express 7.0, and 3.5mm combo audio jack. ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has a large 76WHrs battery with support for 180W fast charging. It also features the ProArt Creator Hub software, a tool designed to help professionals optimize system settings, calibrate connected monitors, and quickly access vital apps.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) features several productivity-enhancing innovations. The all-new, precision-engineered AAS Ultra mechanism tilts up the keyboard by 7° when the laptop is opened. This positions it at the perfect angle for comfortable typing while enhancing cooling by allowing 30% more airflow than the previous generation.

Delivering the ultimate performance, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) will be available in two processor variants including the flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H (with 32GB RAM) and i7-12700H (16GB RAM) making it capable of handling any creative task with ease, and the studio-grade 6GB (GDDRR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers supplies effortless and stable graphics power. Additionally, an ultrafast 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD ensures there are no memory or storage bottlenecks to slow down creativity.

For ultimate visual experience, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features a 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen with stylus supporting dispay. The laptop also presents new ways to work with the updated ASUS Dial, an intuitive physical rotary controller that gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in leading creative apps. It works seamlessly with Adobe® Photoshop®, Premiere® Pro, Lightroom® Classic, After Effects® and Illustrator®. ASUS Dial is also fully customizable via ProArt Creator Hub, so its functions can be defined for use in any other application.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is also packed with all the I/O ports needed for easy connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. The latest ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and there’s also an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside the latest 985 MB/s SD Express 7.0 card reader.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600)

With the power of a 12th Generation Intel i9-12900 processor (W7600), ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED makes light work of super-complex, heavily multithreaded photorealistic rendering, visualization, simulation, or analysis applications. Reliable professional-grade graphics processing power is provided by an NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM that blitzes through the toughest tasks, such as complex CAD models, 3D product design, or high-resolution video editing.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600)

To turn creative visions into reality, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED comes in two variants leveraging the flagship 12th Generation of powerful Intel Core i9-12900H and i7-12700H processors and fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively.

Both the newly introduced ProArt Studiobooks laptops reflect the rigorous needs of professional creators, the laptop employs NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility. For professional-grade visuals, the Studiobook laptops come with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with up to 550 nits delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated along with factory-calibrated Delta-E<2 color accuracy and has VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. It comes with a rotary controller on a laptop known as ASUS Dial that enables quick, intuitive, and precise creative control in compatible Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. For ultimate connectivity, the laptop features ultrafast two slots for a PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity. Further, the laptop also comes with two SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 64 GB 4800 MT/s DDR5 RAM memory. Additionally, on the connectivity front, there are two Thunderbolt 4 Ports, two slots of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7601)

The new high-performance creator laptop in the Vivobook Pro series for aspiring creators, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is 16-inch 4K OLED display that is packed with the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor supported by up to 32GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also offers a virtual ASUS DialPad for precise rotary input for creative tasks. It comes with up to 1TB SSD further expandable with another M.2 SSD space. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500/M6500)

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)devices are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD OLED display and comes with fast 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Both the newly announced Vivobook Pro laptops have Thunderbolt 4 Ports, full-sized USB Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. There will also be AMD Ryzen series-powered variants of the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards.

Model Name Model No CPU Availability Starting Price Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 144,990 Zenbook Pro 16X OLED UX7602 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop ₹ 249,990 StudioBook Pro 16 OLED W7600 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop ₹ 329,990 StudioBook 16 OLED H7600 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 199,990 Vivobook Pro 15 OLED K6500 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 89,990 Vivobook Pro 15 OLED M6500 AMD Online: Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 67,990 Vivobook Pro 16X OLED N7601 Intel Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores ₹ 159,990