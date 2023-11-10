Samsung’s first mid-range foldable could be cheaper than the Galaxy A54

Samsung is reportedly working on its first mid-range foldable phone, which could be priced between $400 and $500, making it the cheapest foldable phone on the market by a significant margin.

Key Highlights:

The phone is expected to be launched in early 2024, and could be a major step towards making foldable phones more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Samsung’s push to make foldable phones more affordable

Samsung has been the leader in the foldable phone market since it launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019. However, its foldable phones have typically been very expensive, with prices starting at over $1,000. This has limited the appeal of foldable phones to a relatively small number of consumers.

In recent years, Samsung has been working to make foldable phones more affordable. In 2020, it launched the Galaxy Z Flip, which was its first foldable phone to cost less than $1,000. In 2021, it launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was priced even lower.

Now, it seems that Samsung is ready to take the next step and launch a mid-range foldable phone. This could be a major breakthrough for the foldable phone market, and could help to make this new form factor more mainstream.

What to expect from Samsung’s mid-range foldable phone

Samsung’s mid-range foldable phone is expected to be a flip phone with a plastic display. This is in contrast to the company’s flagship foldable phones, which have glass displays. Plastic displays are less durable than glass displays, but they are also cheaper to produce.

The phone is also rumored to be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon or Exynos processor. This is again in contrast to the company’s flagship foldable phones, which are powered by high-end Snapdragon processors. Mid-range processors are not as powerful as high-end processors, but they are also cheaper.

The phone is also expected to have a 50MP main camera. This is the same resolution as the main camera on the Galaxy A54, so it seems that Samsung will be using the same camera sensor on both phones.

Samsung’s first mid-range foldable phone is still a long way off, but it is a very exciting prospect. If the phone is priced as rumored, and if it offers good value for money, it could be a major step towards making foldable phones more mainstream.