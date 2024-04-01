Samsung to Upgrade Bixby with Generative AI Capabilities

Samsung is set to upgrade Bixby with ChatGPT-like AI capabilities in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, aiming to enhance user experience and maintain competitive edge

Samsung is gearing up to revolutionize its digital assistant Bixby by integrating generative AI technologies, similar to those seen in OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This move is set to redefine user interaction with Samsung’s suite of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and home appliances, making them smarter and more intuitive. The tech giant has revealed its plan to incorporate these advanced features starting with its upcoming Galaxy S24 series, expected to launch in early to mid-January 2024.

The development stems from Samsung’s initiative, named Samsung Gauss, which encompasses three key components: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image. Samsung Gauss Language aims to enhance productivity by assisting with tasks such as writing emails, summarizing documents, and language translation. Its counterpart, Samsung Gauss Code, is designed to aid developers by facilitating quick code writing through an interactive interface. Meanwhile, Samsung Gauss Image focuses on image generation and editing, promising to elevate the quality of visual content on Samsung devices.

This strategic move is not just about staying competitive in the fast-paced tech industry but also about ensuring the security and privacy of its users and the company. Previously, Samsung faced challenges with the leak of sensitive information through the misuse of external generative AI tools by its employees, leading to a temporary ban on such tools. By developing its own in-house AI models, Samsung aims to mitigate these risks while providing a seamless and integrated experience across its ecosystem.

The introduction of these generative AI features signifies Samsung’s commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of smart devices. By making generative AI capabilities available directly on devices, Samsung not only enhances the user experience but also positions itself as a leader in the integration of AI technology in consumer electronics. The Galaxy S24 series, with its advanced AI features, is poised to set new standards in the smartphone market, potentially outperforming competitors and offering users unprecedented levels of intelligence and convenience.

With the AI landscape continually evolving, Samsung’s foray into generative AI marks a significant milestone in its journey. The company’s focus on AI ethics and the establishment of an AI Red Team to monitor security and privacy issues further emphasizes its commitment to responsible AI use. As we move closer to the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, the anticipation for a new era of AI-enhanced devices continues to build, promising to transform how we interact with technology in our daily lives.