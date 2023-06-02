Samsung Launches Made in India OLED TV with Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Samsung, the global number one TV brand for 17 consecutive years, today announced the launch of its OLED TV range with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India that deliver deep blacks, clean whites and lively colours. All models of Samsung OLED TV range will be manufactured in India.

Samsung OLED TV range consists of two series S95C and S90C. Both series come in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch starting from INR 169,990. Starting today, the OLED TV range will be available at leading retail stores across India, and online on Samsung.com.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Outstanding Picture Quality

Samsung OLED TVs come with Neural Quantum Processor 4K for an ultimate entertainment experience that delivers incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. Using Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, everything displayed on the screen is transformed to incredibly sharp 4K resolution irrespective of the original resolution. This processor utilises AI-based algorithms to analyze content on a scene-by-scene basis, and HDR OLED+ optimises each frame so that you can enjoy exceptional details.

Samsung OLED TVs are the world’s first OLED TVs to be validated by PANTONE for delivering a wide range of colours. This validation ensures consumers can experience not only realistic but accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades, while watching their favorite content.

These TVs also come with the intelligent EyeComfort Mode that adjusts the brightness level depending on the surrounding light and optimizes the overall picture quality for pleasant viewing experience.

Sound that Enthralls

Samsung OLED TV range is equipped with wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound following the object on screen offering a complete and immersive experience. That’s not all, consumers can enjoy a concurrent sound experience that transcends them right at the middle of their favorite content with Q Symphony, which allows TV and Soundbar speakers to work in cohesion.

High on Style Quotient

Samsung OLED TV is an ideal choice for any interior space to make it look splendid. These TVs come with Infinity One Design that lets consumers dive into their favorite movies, shows, sport or gaming with edge-to-edge picture. Flaunting a stunning design that beautifully syncs with the modern trend of minimalistic look, the television has an almost unnoticeable bezel that enables a complete and immersive viewing experience without any interruption. Plus, the sleek edges adorn the home interior with grandeur.

These TVs are an epitome of minimalism with Attachable One Connect Box that helps consumers go clutter-free. It is easy to tuck on the back of your TV or place it neatly on the side.

Samsung has been spearheading eco-conscious technologies ensuring sustainability in its offerings. In line with this, Samsung OLED comes with the sleek SolarCell Remote that has minimalistic keys. The remote is completely battery-free and can even be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from various home devices such as WiFi routers.

Holy Grail of Gaming

Samsung OLED TVs are equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for constantly creating crisp visuals and dazzling fast speeds for high-velocity gaming. It also virtually omits input lags and motion blur delivering up to 144Hz refresh rate. With impressive gaming features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, among others, game enthusiasts can be rest assured of enjoying every bit of thrill that comes out of high-speed gaming.

Seamless Connected Living Solution

The new range comes with a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light and sound. You can connect and control all surrounding smart devices with the help of your TV.

Samsung’s OLED TVs allow you to stay connected with your friends and family. With an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam that can be plugged on the top of the TV without compromising its design and appearance, you can do video calling or hold conferences on the TV screen Via Google Meet.

Price & availability

Samsung’s OLED TV range consists of two series – S95C & S90C – and both come in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch at a price starting from INR 169,990. The new range will be available at leading retail stores across India and online on Samsung.com.

Consumers can get up to 20% cashback on leading bank credit cards and can also avail easy EMIs starting at INR 2,990.