Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 renders surface online

Samsung is reportedly planning to release its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, in July, a month earlier than usual. The first leaked renders of the devices have now surfaced online, courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks. According to the renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger 3.2-inch outer display, which is an upgrade from the 1.9-inch display in the older models.

Sources suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be smaller than its predecessor, the Fold 4. Leaker Ice Universe reports that the device will measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm, while @OnLeaks states that it will be 6.3mm thick. The device’s folded dimensions are said to be 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 / 13.5mm, with a reduced hinge gap and angle of the screens when folded. The phone is also expected to have a ‘waterdrop’ style hinge design, making it thinner and 9 grams lighter than the current Z Fold 4 model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature the same 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen, but with smaller bezels. Although the position of the triple rear cameras remains the same, the flash has been moved to the side.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to be 0.2mm thinner than the previous model, with a new ‘waterdrop’ style hinge design. The device is expected to measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm when unfolded.

Both phones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy, which is used in the Galaxy S23 series. More details are expected to emerge in the coming months before the devices go official sometime in Q3 2023.

The early release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 suggests that Samsung is eager to maintain its position in the foldable smartphone market. With more competition from other manufacturers, including Apple and Huawei, Samsung is likely to be striving to stay ahead of the curve in this increasingly popular category of devices.