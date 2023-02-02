Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 Series in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today opened pre-booking for its new Galaxy S23 Series across online and offline retail stores in the country. Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 devices are a generational leap, with best in class innovation that have significantly less environmental impact.

The Galaxy S23 smartphones have been designed to re-invent premium experiences like never before. Galaxy S23 series comes with groundbreaking camera capabilities, which allow consumers to capture photos and videos in any lighting condition using both rear and front camera, a future-ready mobile gaming experience & a planet-friendly device using twice the recycled materials than before.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. With the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50% faster. The front camera on Galaxy S23 series now come with Dual Pixel auto focus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions. The Dual Pixel auto focus technology also ensures 60% faster focus from the front camera.

Videos on Galaxy S23 series get more cinematic with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise control algorithm and 2X wider OIS for smoother & sharper output during the night.

Galaxy S23 series comes with custom designed Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to deliver the world’s fastest mobile graphics. Galaxy S23 series comes with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Galaxy S23 series takes the mobile gaming experiences to epic levels. Galaxy S23 Ultra supports real-time ray tracing as it comes to mainstream mobile gaming. Users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, with technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light.

Galaxy S23 series is designed keeping the planet in mind. Galaxy S23 series is manufactured using recycled materials, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum, recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. Galaxy S23 series come with Gorilla Glass Victus2 on both front & back along with armor aluminum frame.

Galaxy S23 series will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Galaxy S23 series comes with Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform, or solution on the market.

Price and Availability

Pre-book for Galaxy S23 series starts from February 2 across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ starting on Feb 2, 2023.

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/1TB) INR 154999 Phantom Black, Cream, Green Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/512GB) INR 134999 Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) INR 124999 Galaxy S23+ (8/512GB) INR 104999 Phantom Black, Cream Galaxy S23+ (8/256GB) INR 94999 Galaxy S23 (8/256GB) INR 79999 Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Galaxy S23 (8/128GB) INR 74999

Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in four attractive colours- Red, Graphite, Lime and Sky Blue -only on Samsung.com.