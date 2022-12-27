Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Promotional Material Leaks Out Ahead Of Launch

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones will be announced on February 1st, 2023. With the most recent leak, we can now get a better look at the looks and colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones, which are part of the Galaxy S23 family.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles, and primarily shows the early promotional material of the upcoming Galaxy series with the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra prominently visible. The Galaxy S23+ in pink matches the watch and earbuds. The Galaxy S23 Ultra in green matches the green-colored smartwatch band.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

As per the rumors, the vanilla Galaxy S23 model will sport a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by an overclocked, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. As for the optics, the Galaxy S23 model is set to retain the same camera setup as the Galaxy S22, meaning it will get a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto. Selfies on the smartphone will be taken through a new 12MP sensor. The S23 will also now sport a larger 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and boot the latest OneUI 5.0 custom skin based on Android out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is said to pack a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23+ will share the same camera sensor setup as the vanilla S23 model, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto, along with a 12MP sensor up front for selfies. The S23+ will also get a new 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It will get an updated camera array on the rear with a new 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP periscope zoom lens. The handset will be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and boot the latest Android 13 version out of the box.