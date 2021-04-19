Samsung said they have introduced a new pick up and drop service which will ensure their customers have access to high-quality after-sales service without stepping out of their homes. This way, buyers will be saved from visiting the Samsung service centers as they can have the smartphones repaired while sitting at their homes.

The service is however applicable to only a select range of smartphones and tablet devices. Those include the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold series of phones as well as the company’s tablet devices.

This however isn’t going to be a free service as it will cost Rs. 199 for the pick-up and drop service where a company service representative will be visiting your place to pick up your device. The same will then be dropped off at your location once the repair work is done. The drop-only service is going to cost Rs. 99 and requires customers to deposit the phone to the service center. Once the repair work is done, it will be delivered to their homes safely.

The service at the moment is available in 46 cities in India. Those include Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

These apart, Samsung has also been advocating other ways to get expert service advice. These include communication via WhatsApp, Remote Support, and Live Chat option. Besides these, the company has also been advising technical assistance via the call center while providing DIY videos that will serve as a guide for the customers to get simple issues resolved on their own. Such videos can be found on the Samsung India website as well as the company’s official YouTube channel.