Samsung Has Apple’s Pathbreaking Blood Pressure Tech Already, But It May Not Matter

Samsung first added blood pressure monitoring to the Galaxy Watch 3 in 2020. The technology uses a combination of optical sensors and machine learning to measure blood pressure.

Apple is reportedly working on adding blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch Series 10.

Samsung already has similar technology in its Galaxy Watches, but it has not yet been approved by the FDA in the United States.

To use the blood pressure monitoring feature, users need to calibrate their watch using a traditional blood pressure cuff. Once the watch is calibrated, users can take blood pressure measurements on demand.

Samsung’s blood pressure monitoring technology has been clinically validated, but it is not yet approved by the FDA in the United States. As a result, the feature is not currently available to users in the United States.

Apple’s Blood Pressure Monitoring Technology:

Apple is reportedly working on adding blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 10. The technology is said to use a similar combination of optical sensors and machine learning to Samsung’s technology.

However, Apple is reportedly focusing on developing a technology that can provide more accurate and reliable blood pressure measurements than Samsung’s technology.

Apple is also reportedly working on developing a blood pressure monitoring technology that does not require users to calibrate their watch using a traditional blood pressure cuff.

Why Samsung May Not Be Able to Capitalize on Its Early Lead:

First, Apple has a much larger market share than Samsung in the smartwatch market. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple had a 31.1% market share in the smartwatch market in 2022. Samsung had a 9.2% market share.

Second, Apple is known for its excellent marketing and branding. Apple is one of the most valuable brands in the world, and its products are highly sought-after by consumers.

Third, Apple has a strong reputation for developing reliable and accurate health and fitness features. Apple’s Health app is one of the most popular health and fitness apps on the market, and users trust Apple to provide them with accurate and reliable health data.

Samsung has an early lead in blood pressure monitoring technology, but it is unclear whether the company will be able to capitalize on this lead. Apple is reportedly working on adding blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple has a number of advantages over Samsung in the smartwatch market.